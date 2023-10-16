Colin Cowherd pins the blame on Sean McDermott for "wasting Josh Allen's prime" at Buffalo

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a come-from-behind win on Sunday night over the New York Giants. The Bills are now 4-2 on the season and in second place in the AFC East division. The Bills haven't had their best start to the season and have struggled even in games they are able to pull off the victory.

Colin Cowherd kicked off the new week by discussing the Buffalo Bills game on his show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." The radio host compared Allen's career with the Bills thus far to that of Jim Kelly. He said that he is a talented quarterback who may never win a Super Bowl if things don't change quickly.

"I feel like Jim Kelly there's a little little Josh Allen there," Cowherd said. "11 years in Buffalo. Big strong-armed 11 years six division titles dominated his division. Four Super Bowls. Real hollow zero trophies. I feel like I'm seeing the same thing. Great quarterback, really good roster. I feel like they're wasting his prime. How many years are we going to give Sean McDermott to figure out the offensive line? It's been six years now, It's still inconsistent."

He added:

"I think Josh Allen's prime is a much shorter prime than a quarterback who's more pocket-driven. This guy is a mobile guy. O-line's not great, run game's not great. It really comes down to how well did Josh Allen play."

Cowherd then went on to say that he feels head coach Sean McDermott is wasting the prime of Allen's career. He said the Buffalo Bills are not spending enough time and money investing in the offensive line to protect Allen. Colin Cowherd also states the quarterback's prime could be shorter since he is a mobile quarterback.

Is Josh Allen injured? What is the Bills QB's status for Week 7?

Josh Allen suffered an injury during the Buffalo Bills primetime showdown against the New York Giants on Sunday night. He was seen walking into the blue medical tent on the sidelines during the first half of the 14-9 win. However, Allen continued playing the remainder of the game.

He finished the game completing 19 of 30 passes with 169 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with one interception. The Buffalo Bills quarterback suffered an apparent shoulder injury and had an X-ray that was negative for any damage.

The team will have the quarterback undergo further testing throughout the week to ensure that he is good for Week 7. The Bills will face the New England Patriots on the road next week.