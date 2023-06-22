The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are two of the favorites, along with the San Francisco 49ers to take the NFC next season. With the Eagles and 49ers meeting in the NFC championship game, many have them head and shoulders above the Cowboys.

And Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd agrees. Cowherd went through the Cowboys' schedule and has the Dallas' win total set at 9 or 9.5. On "The Herd," he said he thinks that Dallas winning nine games is the more likely outcome:

"The Cowboys, for me, in the last 15 years, I have the same opinion every year on them. They are pretty good. They'll have, like, one star, six or seven pretty good players, and they're pretty good. ... Dallas is not nearly as good as Philadelphia on any offensive unit, and I could argue not superior on any defensive unit.

"That's reasonable to their over/under is nine-and-a-half. I take the under, but that's about what they are. And if that's what they are, not good as Philadelphia."

Why Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are not inferior to the Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans

Many are hung up on the fact that the Eagles are by far the better team between them and the Cowboys. No one can argue against what the Eagles accomplished last season, but Cowherd is missing something that all mainstream media seems to be either not acknowledging or simply refuses to ... the changes for the Eagles this offseason.

For Dallas, it has kept the majority of the team that should have beaten the San Francisco 49ers and has added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Tick and tick.

Now, let's look at the Eagles and remember, Cowherd said Dallas isn't as good as Philadelphia. What has been missed is that the Eagles have lost eight starters from last season and also have lost both coordinators as well. Why hasn't that been mentioned anywhere?

So, to say that the Eagles are simply the better team right now is a little naive as the Eagles have lost a host of starters and lost both coordinators, yet Dallas remains intact and has added Cooks and Gilmore.

Now, we aren't saying outright that Dallas is better than the Eagles, but when talking about the two, it is important to lay out all the facts.

