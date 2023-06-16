Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy does not believe quarterback Dak Prescott can deliver the Dallas Cowboys a Super Bowl title.

In a recent episode of Fox Sports 1’s Speak, McCoy said about the Cowboys starter:

"Absolutely...not! (laughs) Are you kidding me? Listen, when I watch the Cowboys play, and I'm always like, 'What is their real issue? Why can't they win the big games?' And I automatically go to the quarterback. When I watch the Cowboys, they have a top-five defense, right?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They have a player that's the closest thing to LT [Lawrence Taylor], right? Micah Parsons. They go out and get a guy like Stephon Gilmore, top five cornerback, to my opinion. Trevon Diggs, you already have him over there to hold things down."

The Parsons-led Cowboys defense ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per game (200.9). They’ve also allowed only 20.1 points per game, tied for fifth-best last season. They were also tied for the third-most sacks with 54.

The two-time Super Bowl champion continued:

"Then we go to the offensive side. Let me think about it. So, they have All-Pro wide receivers. CeeDee Lamb, and then they go get acquire Brandin Cooks. He's a thousand-yard receiver, a speed burner. The backfield, you got Tony Pollard, Pro Bowl running back.

"What else do you need? Because every time I watch the Cowboys when they lose, it's the quarterback's fault. You can't replace him. Owe him so much money. He's the guy there. So, if I try to pick a position, it has to be Dak Prescott."

To Prescott’s defense, he is a two-time Pro Bowler. However, his latest selection was in 2018, wherein they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Since then, the Cowboys have made the playoffs twice but never made it to the NFC Championship Game.

Last season, Dallas made some headway after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s Wild Card Round.

A week later, Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense generated only six of their 12 points in the 2022 Divisional versus the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott had 206 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions from that game.

Will the Cowboys shift from Dak Prescott to Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott has two years left in his four-year, $160 million contract extension. He will have a cap hit of $26 million this year. The Cowboys are hoping for his best performance, given that he will count for 11.7 percent of their 2023 salary cap.

But in his absence, Cooper Rush had a 5-1 record. He helped defeat playoff teams Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. However, Prescott took over after recovering from a thumb injury.

The 2023 NFL season will mark Dak Prescott’s eighth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Since the team took him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he led the Cowboys to only two playoff victories in six games.

Poll : 0 votes