When it comes to winning, Dak Prescott's 2022 season was as good as any in his career. However, when January rolled around, so did the team.

Once again, they failed to capitalize on a strong regular season and Stephen A. Smith expects a similar repeat in 2023. Speaking on "First Take," he called for patience, as the team will fail in the end anyway. Here's how he put it:

"Micah Parsons talks about how he does it all. Last time I checked, brother, you were all-world last year and the year before that. All I recall are two playoff losses, both to San Francisco."

Smith continued by bracing for a memorable catastrophe to occur this season:

"They’re the gift that keeps on giving. Like I tell everybody with the Cowboys, just wait. Be patient. They won't let me down. They'll give it to me on a silver platter. And here's the latest example.

"Of course, they'll give us a year to remember because their flop will be so flagrant, I'll remember it."

Dak Prescott forced to rebound after posting worst numbers of career in 2022

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't start off the year in explosive fashion. In fact, an injury put his season on ice and when he returned about a month later, he looked about as cold.

By the end of the regular season, he managed to avoid ruining the team's 12-5 record, but he was far from the engine driving the team.

In 12 games of action, Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The latter statistic was more than in any other year of his career and led the league as well.

He also threw for a career-low in yards aside from the disastrous 2020 season. Of course, the Cowboys star missed time, so that was to be expected.

Why did Dak Prescott struggle in 2022?

Fans have pointed to the injury sustained at the beginning of the year as the culprit following Dak Prescott for the entire 2022 season. If that was the case, it would be the second time in three years that he was severely compromised due to injury, which is a problem for the team's signal caller.

That said, in the year he managed to avoid injury, he threw for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, a career-best statistic. In 2023, will fans get a return to the 2021 version of Prescott or will the 2022 version come out to play?

