Is Dak Prescott playing tonight vs Rams in Week 5?

Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury during the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL season. The injury has caused Prescott to miss the Cowboys' next three consecutive games, but he avoided a trip to the Injured List as he's expected to return to the lineup soon.

Prescott reportedly increased his activity ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and was rumored to have a real chance of being named the starter for the game. He will unfortunately need to wait at least one more week before returning to the football field for game action, as he has officially been ruled out in Week 5 for the Cowboys.

Cooper Rush has officially been named the starter against the Rams, making his fourth consecutive start while Dak Prescott works his way back onto the field.

Fantasy football updates and predictions

Dak Prescott scored the seventh-most fantasy football points among all quarterbacks during the 2021 NFL season. He entered the 2022 Fantasy Football season projected to once again be one of the top ten quarterbacks, including the possibility of finishing in the top five.

Prescott got off to a slow start to the 2022 season, throwing for just 134 yards in Week 1 with zero touchdowns and one interception. He has yet to take the field since that game as his thumb injury has kept him sidelined.

Cooper Rush has started all three games since Prescoot was injured, and while he has won all three of them, he hasn't added much value from a fantasy football perspective. Ruch has combined for just 737 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Cowboys have primarily focused on the rishing game since Prescott's injury. A similar game plan is expected in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dak Prescott timeline

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was initially projected to serve as a back-up quarterback for Tony Romo, but a preseason injury forced him into the starting role for Week 1 of his rookie season.

Prescott went on to win the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award while leading the Cowboys to the playoffs. Now entering his seventh season with the Cowboys, Prescott has made three appearances in the NFL Playoffs while also being selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

Dak Prescott was eager to get back to work during the 2022 NFL season after a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers ended the Cowboys season in disappointment last year. He is expected to return to his starting role soon after missing four consecutive games with a thumb injury suffered in Week 1, but he will be inactive in Week 5 against the Rams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far