“Tom Brady running that fast is criminal” – Fans pining for return of iconic NFL Street edition

Tom Brady is unarguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but he lacked speed in the NFL. In this day and age of football, many quarterbacks have transitioned to be dual-threat quarterbacks, becoming more versatile and harder for defenses to gameplan for.

In his 23 seasons, Brady has only rushed for 1,123 rushing yards which on average, is only 48.8 yards per season. The most rushing yards Brady has rushed for in a single season is 110, which came in 2002. He's only had two other seasons where he rushed for 100 yards in a single season. At the Combine, Brady ran a 5.28, which is not fast for a pro athlete.

On June 11, the Twitter page, AuhGod_, posted a video of a clip from the 2004 video game, NFL Street 2. The clip showed Brady running an option play with running back, Corey Dillon.

The NFL Street series was one of the best video games in the early 2000s and many football fans enjoyed the game.

NFL fans were shocked yet enjoyed seeing Brady run a speed option in a video game. Brady didn't score or do anything spectacular on the play, but fans responded by trolling Brady for running so fast.

Here's how fans reacted to the video game clip:

Tom Brady wishes he was faster

Tom Brady during Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Could Tom Brady have benefited from being fast? In an interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” via boston.com, Brady opened up and admitted he wished he possessed more speed:

“I would love the luxury of doing that, and having the ability to escape and run away from the [defensive] line, because it’s a great asset to have. It’s hard for the defense to stop those broken plays. A lot of quarterbacks have that.”

At the same time, he thinks it made him focus more on his accuracy, throwing mechanics and reads by not being able to rely on other ways to make plays:

“I think in some ways not having that ability makes me focus more on my accuracy, and my reads, and my throwing mechanics. Getting the ball out quick, and developing other aspects of my game, like my mental game. So, the reality is making quick decisions, and getting the ball in the hands of our playmakers is really important to me.”

Regardless of Brady not being a mobile quarterback, he still accomplished more than anyone else in NFL history. Brady has more Super Bowl victories, passing yards, wins and many other quarterback records.

