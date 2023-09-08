Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will begin their season against division rivals New York Giants. Although the Cowboys are a -3 points favorite heading into the game, the Giants do have a great chance of causing an upset.

Colin Cowherd is confident that Daniel Jones can lead his team to a win this Sunday. He has picked the Giants to win against the Cowboys and outlined the factors that will play a significant role.

Here's what he said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"Give me the G-Man, by the way, do you know they were the best team in the league last year against the spread? Daboll as a dog is 13-4, dogs bark in here. Darren Waller will help the tight end spot, and rookie Jalin Hyatt I think is explosive, he's a rookie receiver, so keep your eye on both."

"Young quarterbacks are often better at home, Jones is pretty good at home, 94 passer rating 16 TDs and three picks. The Cowboys were a .500 team on the road, Kellen Moore is gone, I got a Tyronn Smith left tackle issue and a Tyler Smith left guard issue."

"I don't love this staff, I think the best coach on the staff is their defensive coordinator. I do not buy that Daniel Jones and the Giants are regressing. Daboll in year two with Daniel Jones and better weapons is a better Daniel Jones. Giants shock America, I'm taking the hook three and a half, they beat the Cowboys 27 to 24."

If both Tyron Smith and Tyler Smith don't play against the Giants, then there could be problems for Dak Prescott. However, it will be interesting to see how Daniel Jones performs against the Cowboys' defense, which has the potential to be the best in the league this year.

Dak Prescott boasts an impressive record against the Giants

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

So far in his NFL career, Dak Prescott has played 12 games against the New York Giants. In those 12 games, he has a record of 10-2 and has won 10 straight games against them. During that span, he has a passer rating of 99.4 with 3,147 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. (StatMuse)

The pressure is on Dak Prescott to perform well this season while limiting turnovers, and it will be important for him to start the season well. The Cowboys recently traded for Trey Lance, and any slip-up from the current quarterback would result in media and some fans calling out the franchise to give up an opportunity to the former 49ers quarterback.

