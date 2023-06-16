Colin Cowherd predicts Lamar Jackson's Ravens to miss playoffs after QB's $260M extension 

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally reached an agreement on a contract extension late in April. The 2019 NFL MVP agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract with the franchise, and everyone in the organization breathed a sigh of relief.

Expectations are quite high for Jackson and the Ravens in 2023, especially with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., but Colin Cowherd has made a bold prediction about them.

Cowherd believes the Ravens will miss the playoffs and that the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the Cincinnati Bengals, will advance from the AFC North. Here's what he said on his show:

"I'm gonna go with the Steelers over Baltimore, Cincinnati still wins the division. If T.J. Watt plays they win. Last year 8-2 when TJ Watt played, last two years 17-7 when TJ Watt plays he's healthy, he plays they win.

"Their top seven or eight players don't get hurt much… the Ravens' top six players outside of Mark Andrews, the tight end all get hurt. Their defense was unbelievable. Last seven opponents held under 20 points.

"Combine that with Kenny Pickett, who had some come from behind late game wins. I would guess with that coaching staff and the upgrade of the O-line. He's probably going to get better in year two, the Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Baltimore Ravens as of this morning, are a playoff team."

Although it is hard to assume that the Baltimore Ravens will miss the playoffs next season, Cowherd did have some valid points. Health has been the biggest concern for the Ravens in the past few seasons, and it will dictate a lot next season.

There is no doubt that the Ravens are a Super Bowl contender if Lamar Jackson stays healthy, but if he gets hurt again, the AFC is too stacked for them to make any noise.

Lamar Jackson needs to prove his doubts wrong

Lamar Jackson has finally found a star receiver to throw the ball to in the form of Odell Beckham Jr., and he needs to silence his detractors. The Ravens quarterback was heavily criticized during the offseason, which was evident when he received no offers from other teams.

With the additions of OBJ and Zay Flowers to the offense, Jackson and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken have the potential to take the franchise to the next level.

Every season, the Ravens start strong with Jackson emerging as an MVP candidate, but injuries derail their plans. It will be fascinating to see if they can avoid the injury bug next season.

