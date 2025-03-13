Colin Cowherd predicts Packers, Vikings and Cowboys to miss playoffs in 2025 season

Colin Cowherd shared his predictions for the NFC divisions in the 2025 NFL season. The FOX Sports analyst revealed his picks for the division of the Super Bowl LIX winners during Thursday's edition of "The Herd."

Ad

It came with some surprises such as the 14-3 Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys missing the playoffs while the NFC South will crown a new champion next season.

Cowherd has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Washington Commanders for the NFC East title while the Dallas Cowboys finish third and the New York Giants at the bottom again. The NFC North, which he called the "toughest" to predict, will be won by the Detroit Lions, followed by the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will complete the ranking.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Atlanta Falcons will dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South in 2025, with Cowherd saying he believes in what Michael Penix Jr. can bring to that team and questioning the Bucs' age. He then predicts, the NFC West will be won by the LA Rams, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, the new-look San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He had three new playoff teams, the Falcons, Bears and Seahawks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Minnesota Vikings lost Sam Darnold in free agency and are entrusting rookie J.J. McCarthy with the starting QB role. This can go well like the Denver Broncos with Bo Nix or the Commanders with Jayden Daniels or terrible like the Bears with Caleb Williams.

The Green Bay Packers weren't as strong as they were in 2023 and Jordan Love's second season falling short of expectations. The Dallas Cowboys have lost several pieces in free agency and the ones who stayed aren't getting any younger.

Ad

They look like the team with the biggest chance of missing the postseason.

Colin Cowherd makes a pessimistic prediction about Justin Fields

Besides the Vikings, Packers and Cowboys, Colin Cowherd shared a pessimistic outlook on Justin Fields' tenure with the New York Jets. After leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers after just one season, Fields is teaming up with Aaron Glenn to try to take the Jets to the postseason and forget about the brief but tumultuous Aaron Rodgers era.

Cowherd said that Fields' tenure in New York wouldn't be different than his stops in Chicago and Pittsburgh, adding that Fields would have thrived under the guidance of coaches like Sean Payton or Sean McVay coming out of college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.