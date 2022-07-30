"The media loves Aaron Rodgers, I find him off-putting" - Colin Cowherd prefers 'dorks' Tom Brady and Russell Wilson over QBs that act cool

Denver Broncos superstar Russell Wilson caught a lot of flak from NFL fans on social media for showing up to training camp in his apparel. Social media poked fun at the quarterback, calling him "a dork," among other things.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd came to the quarterback's defense on a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He said he preferred quarterbacks with a personality similar to Wilson's:

"I find Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson, to be honest with you. kind of refreshing. They're kind of dorky. They're kind of hopeful. They're kind of optimistic."

Cowherd then said that Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning are also cut from the same cloth:

"Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson are two of my favorite quarterbacks ever. And for the record. It isn't until recently, and I think Joy [Taylor] would admit this that we felt Brady was a little cool. You guys called him a dork for 15-20 years in New England. I heard that over and over and over. I've heard Peyton Manning's a dork. They're all my favorite guys."

While Wilson and Luck's laidback attitude appeals to Cowherd, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' does not. He also brought up the quarterback's most recent playoff debacle, saying:

"The media loves Aaron Rodgers, I find him off-putting. He has to be the smartest guy in the room. Prickly. Great with a lead, often disappears, like the fourth quarter at Lambeau against the Niners, in crisis."

Why does Colin Cowherd prefer Russell Wilson's personality to Aaron Rodgers'?

Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots

Colin Cowherd did not stop there. He then elaborated on what appealed to him about Brady and Wilson's personalities. So why does he take umbrage with Aaron Rodgers' personality? Simply put, he likes to see how much they care.

Here's what he said:

"It's hard to be vulnerable. It's hard to care to be all in and get damaged. And get dogged, and show your emotion. Cry when you lose. Be angry, too. I love Brady. It matters so much to him. Russell Wilson cares so deeply about it. I love guys like that. The media is infatuated with cool guys and puff guys. I like my dorks. I think it's great. Russell Wilson walks in wearing his jersey and Brady's got TB12 all over him."

Watch the entire segment below:

Cowherd's defense of Wilson at the expense of Rodgers was certainly intriguing. Their personalities may be vastly different, but both quarterbacks clearly care. Rodgers just shows it differently. Shouting at his receivers and hitting back at reporters, these are not the actions of a man who doesn't care.

All these quarterbacks are working towards the same goal. The drive for another Super Bowl and the love of the game has kept Brady coming back and he's nearly 45. It will be interesting to see if any of these quarterbacks will be competing for the Super Bowl in February.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far