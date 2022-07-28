"I’ve never seen a player wear their own jersey" - Russell Wilson's training camp attire gets NFL fans debating

The Russell Wilson move to Denver is now in full swing as training camp begins for the Broncos. The blockbuster trade that sent Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver stirred up both teams as the Broncos immediately found themselves in playoff contention.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, found themselves searching for their next great quarterback.

NFL fans thought it peculiar that Wilson chose to wear his own jersey for his big entrance to training camp. It should be noted that, significantly, more than 99.99% of NFL players wear their own jerseys in the actual game 100% of the time.

Other fans pointed out that some players wear t-shirts with their names on it.

Jared Goff was out there living his best life as a rookie.

Never say never on Twitter because the replies will prove you wrong.

Maybe it’s peculiar, maybe it’s normal. Who are we to say.

Joshua Jodec @joshuajodec @thisisalexduh @GeeScottSr I love Russ but this actually looks like his own jersey. If you zoom in on the tag on the bottom I think it says 2022 Russell Wilson. @thisisalexduh @GeeScottSr I love Russ but this actually looks like his own jersey. If you zoom in on the tag on the bottom I think it says 2022 Russell Wilson. https://t.co/aU8eaPBSnN

Here are some more tweets on this topic.

Gridiron Gregg @Glockman93 @Melody_m_d @GeeScottSr I know right!? How could you possibly love a man that does countless things in multiple communities, is a dedicated father and husband, a film junkie, a positive outlook on life, and the hardest worker in the room!? Broncos Country will gladly accept him, since the 12 man can’t @Melody_m_d @GeeScottSr I know right!? How could you possibly love a man that does countless things in multiple communities, is a dedicated father and husband, a film junkie, a positive outlook on life, and the hardest worker in the room!? Broncos Country will gladly accept him, since the 12 man can’t

Gridiron Gregg @Glockman93 @GeeScottSr Never in my 29 years of life, have I seen so many men so salty over everything a QB does @GeeScottSr Never in my 29 years of life, have I seen so many men so salty over everything a QB does

12sdynasty @12sdynasty @GeeScottSr Have you ever watched an NFL game? @GeeScottSr Have you ever watched an NFL game?

StellaMarieIsMyCat🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🐱🃏 @MclarenStella @12sdynasty

Baby, don't come for Gee unless you ready.

Dynasty? I think not. @GeeScottSr THEY. DON'T. WEAR. THEIR. OWN. GEAR. ON. THE. STREET.Baby, don't come for Gee unless you ready.Dynasty?I think not. @12sdynasty @GeeScottSr THEY. DON'T. WEAR. THEIR. OWN. GEAR. ON. THE. STREET.Baby, don't come for Gee unless you ready.Dynasty? 😂😂😂 I think not.

Russell Wilson’s trade affected the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in different ways

Russell Wilson arriving in Denver immediately makes them a playoff contender with the roster currently on hand. From Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III, the wide receivers and running backs at Wilson’s disposal will make the Broncos a favorite of the AFC West heading into the season.

Incumbent playoff contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs will be dealing with the fallout of trading their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But the AFC West as a whole should be the most competitive and the most entertaining division for the upcoming season.

The Seattle Seahawks, on the other hand, will begin the season with Geno Smith or former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock as their starting signal-caller.

The Seahawks have offensive weapons of their own in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, the big question will be how the offense fares without their longtime star Russell Wilson.

