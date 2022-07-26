Watch: Sean McVay's Ukrainian model wife Veronika Khomyn shows off jaw-dropping moments from dream vacation

Sean McVay has spent 2022 celebrating a pair of huge milestones. First, the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams led his team to a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the feat, McVay married longtime girlfriend Veronika Khomyn on June 4, 2022.

Now, Mr. and Mrs. McVay are soaking in the summer sun ahead of training camp.

Khomyn took to Instagram to post clips of their summer vacation.

In the clip, the couple appear to be at a tropical destination with friends and family.

McVay and Khomyn first met when he was a coach for Washington and she was attending George Mason University. The couple got engaged on June 22, 2019.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to defend their Super Bowl title

By and large, the Los Angeles Rams will be running back the same team that won the title in February. Notable changes to the roster include linebacker Von Miller (signed with the Buffalo Bills) and Odell Beckham Jr. (still a free agent, but expected to re-sign).

Todd Hoffmann @Toddzilla1337 That look when you go from 4 Years of Matt Nagy, to then Sean McVay That look when you go from 4 Years of Matt Nagy, to then Sean McVay https://t.co/dnx539VHfi

The team also added former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson II while Cam Akers miraculously returned ahead of schedule from an Achilles injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his breakfast buddy, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, will also look to continue their magical connection from the previous season. The addition of Bobby Wagner solidifies a vaunted defense that still features Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

On the coaching staff, Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell took the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job. In his stead, the Rams brought on Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator, and the team also brought in Raheem Morris as defensive coordinator.

Coen previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats. Morris arrived in L.A. after being the defensive coordinator and later the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

As it stands, the Rams will be the favorites within the NFC West. The division figures to have the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals close behind L.A.

Currently, the Rams are fourth in odds to win the Super Bowl at +1200. They sit behind Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (+650), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+850), and the Kansas City Chiefs (+950).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far