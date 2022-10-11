Colin Cowherd pressures 49ers to ditch Trey Lance, stick with Jimmy Garoppolo long-term 

Trey Lance was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. He started the first two games of the year before suffering a season-ending injury, resulting in the 49ers going back to veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He will replace Lance for the rest of the year.

The 49ers have accumulated a 3-2 record so far in the 2022 NFL season, including a dominant victory in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. Colin Cowherd recently had high praise for Garoppolo. He believes the 49ers should stick with the veteran moving forward rather than giving the starting job back to Trey Lance next year. Here's what he said during an episode of The Colin Cowherd Podcast:

"Here's the thing I love about Garoppolo. We're all looking for the perfect quarterback - Lamar Jackson runs too much for you, Garoppolo doesn't have a big arm, Brady doesn't move enough - outside of Patrick Mahomes. Doesn't it really all come down to this - Is he good in the room? Is he decent situationally? Does he win games?"

Cowherd continued:

"That team loves Jimmy Garoppolo. He got the ball to Brandon Aiyuk, he got it to seven different receivers, and no interceptions. You can sit and pick apart all these guys... (Garoppolo) wins, the team trusts him, he gets the ball to the right people, he doesn't turn it over a ton, and he gets about 250 yards passing."

Cowherd concluded:

"Say what you want about Jimmy Garoppolo, but this team, in my opinion, is the most talented roster in the league. All of their offensive pieces - Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle - all of them are outstanding after the catch. Jimmy gets it to them quickly and they do the work... The coachability and the distribution is so perfect for this football team."

Cowherd believes Jimmy Garoppolo's style of quarterbacking is a much better fit for the 49ers than Trey Lance. This is despite his personal relationship with Lance, who has a friendship with his daughter Liv Cowherd.

Did Trey Lance date Colin Cowherd's daughter?

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance

While it has never been officially confirmed whether Trey Lance and Liv Cowherd were ever dating, they certainly had some sort of relationship. This has been rumored to be a dating situation. The two were often seen interacting on social media, which eventually turned into time together in person.

Colin Cowherd confirmed that Lance was once at his home ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he never explained the exact reasoning behind it, many rumors have circled that it was because Lance was dating his daughter at the time. Whatever their relationship, it must be hard for Lance to hear Cowherd push for Garoppolo on in this manner.

