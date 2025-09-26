  • home icon
  Colin Cowherd questions Jaxson Dart's potential success with Giants after replacing Russell Wilson due to franchise's dysfunction

Colin Cowherd questions Jaxson Dart’s potential success with Giants after replacing Russell Wilson due to franchise’s dysfunction

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 26, 2025 17:28 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Colin Cowherd has his doubts that Jaxson Dart can succeed as a New York Giant.

The team’s first-round draft pick will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll replace Russell Wilson at that spot after the former Super Bowl champion tossed two interceptions last week in New York’s 22-9 loss versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cowherd says he’s worried for Dart given the kind of instability the Giants have right now.

“It can be disheartening, and you can lose a lot of confidence if you’re first job is a bad one,” the host of The Herd noted at 0:17.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I was never a huge Jaxson Dart believer; he felt more like a mid-second-round guy to me, but this is a rough one,” Cowherd added at 0:44.
Cowherd points out that head coach Brian Daboll is on the hot seat, as is the general manager, Joe Schoen. Meanwhile, former Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Thomas has had his injury issues, as has the team’s top receiver, Malik Nabers.

Since Eli Manning’s retirement in 2020, the Giants have had 10 different starting quarterbacks, tied with the Cleveland Browns for the most over that span. Cowherd believes that public pressure might be a factor in the Giants’ decision to start Dart this weekend.

“The owner, Mr. (John) Mara, does not want to have a home crowd again chanting ‘Dart, Dart, Dart. I think it’s embarrassing for him,” said Cowherd at 1:58.

Mara has said that he reads the newspapers and pays attention to sports radio. The Giants are in danger of starting a season 0-4 for the first time since 2020.

Dart can pull off a rare feat on Sunday

The odds are stacked against Dart in his first NFL start.

Firstly, he’ll be facing the Los Angeles Chargers, who are 3-0 and have been strong defensively, allowing the fewest points in the AFC (50). Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, is 4-0 in the NFL against rookie quarterbacks.

In those four games, rookie QBs boast a completion percentage of only 60.5. With a win on Sunday, Dart would become the first NFL rookie pivot to win their first career start over a 3-0 team in 23 years. The last quarterback to do so was Marc Bulger in 2002, guiding the Rams to an upset victory over the Raiders. The Rams were 0-5 heading into that game, while the Raiders were 4-0.

Only five quarterbacks have ever achieved what Dart is attempting to do this weekend. The first to do it was New York Giants legend Phil Simms. He led the 0-5 G-Men to a 17-14 win over the 5-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1979.

Dart has yet to play a single snap in the NFL but has said previously that he's ready for the challenge.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
