Trey Lance started for the San Francisco 49ers in their 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason. While his numbers looked good, he found a lot of trouble on the field.

He was sacked four times during his first-half appearance in the game and was called out by many for it. Lance finished the game with 10/15 completions for 112 yards and a crazy touchdown pass.

Colin Cowherd, who has been a vocal critic of Lance was quick to call out the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Cowherd questioned his abilities and believes he rightly is behind the other quarterbacks on the team.

Colin Cowherd has been very critical of Trey Lance

Trey Lance: 49ers Raiders Football

Here's what he said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"His quarterback rating was the most deceiving of the weekend. He basically threw two picks and both were dropped. I think I've seen enough. This isn't it. He's not as accurate as Brock Purdy. He's not as talented as Sam Darnold.

"But the problem is it's no time to experiment. And that's what Trey Lance is. He was also pressured four times and sacked four times. So we know he's not really accurate.

"If you pressure Lamar Jackson four times, generally he's going to escape a couple of them. So what I was told, Trey was just not as athletic and twitchy as they thought when they got him in the building, and that the accuracy stuff they work with. But this is kind of who he is."

Trey Lance was given the starting quarterback role last season, but after suffering a season-ending injury in the second game, his void was filled quickly.

Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in and played well, and once he got hurt, Brock Purdy cemented his place as the franchise's starting quarterback. Purdy finished the season with a passer rating of 107.3 while throwing for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions in nine games.

Trey Lance will likely be the 49ers' QB3

49ers Football

With how things currently stand, Lance is the QB3 in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold. While the team hasn't decided to part ways with the former third-overall pick yet, things could change soon.

The game against the Las Vegas Raiders didn't help Lance's chances of overcoming the competition, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

