Colin Cowherd raises major “circumstantial” red flag for Brock Purdy as 49ers prepare to offer contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the enviable financial luxury of having their starting quarterback earning less than a million dollars for the past three years, allowing them to hand out lucrative contracts to their star players. However, that blessing is set to run out at the end of the 2025 season.

Brock Purdy has only one year left on his rookie deal and is expected to sign a massive contract extension before training camp commences. The quarterback is reportedly asking for a new deal that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

However, the team is still unsure whether he's worthy of a contract that lucrative. And in Colin Cowherd's estimation, he's not. The analyst explained why on FS1's The Herd, saying:

“I'll pay Lamar Jackson whatever the market dictates, and Burrow and Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Brock Purdy, it is circumstantial. His success has been circumstantial, situational, bad team, often at home, everybody's healthy, weather is ideal. If it gets overcast and drizzly and I think about, you'll be less of a quarterback."

Cowherd added that he had similar reservations about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he signed a four-year, $212 million extension, and his underwhelming performances in difficult weather conditions have justified his concerns.

"I said it about Tua; when Tua is playing, my question is, ‘What month is it and what's the weather?,'" Cowherd said. "I cannot pay a top of the market. If I'm asking about weather, I'm not asking about whether with Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes.”

Brock Purdy contract extension: Insider claims 49ers hold all the cards

While 49ers general manager John Lynch has already outlined the franchise's intention to hand Brock Purdy a massive contract extension, NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the team won't bend to the quarterback's demands as they control the situation. He said on his eponymous podcast [From 25:25]:

"I think people forget the fact that if they can't get a deal done, the Niners simply could have him play this year for $5.1 million, tag him again next year for $41 million, and tag him the year after for $51 million.

"That would be essentially $97 million over the next three years, which is great, but by quarterback standards, it's not great."

Purdy could skip OTAs and training camp to force the 49ers' hand, which would turn the situation ugly. Neither side would want the situation to escalate to that and will likely work closely to find an agreement before the season commences.

