Colin Cowherd reveals real reason why Rams can afford to pay huge money to superstars while rest of the NFL struggles

The Los Angeles Rams made a lot of big moves building the team to win the Super Bowl last season. Now, they’re making moves to keep many of those star players. It makes one wonder, how can they afford all these massive contracts with the NFL’s salary cap in place?

The short answer; there’s always a loophole. As for the long answer, Colin Cowherd explained the Rams maneuvers more in depth on his podcast The Herd.

Here's what he said:

“This is also where California has the fifth biggest economy in the world and easily America's biggest economy. And this is the difference between St. Louis because Stan Kroenke, he owns this team and what's the difference? The game day revenue, the revenue that SoFi produces. Not all these owners are equally wealthy."

Cowherd also discussed the Las Vegas Raiders' move:

"You got to have the money in the account to write these guaranteed checks. Couple years ago, the Raiders could not pay bills. They couldn't sign players. They didn't have enough money in the bank... That's why they wanted to move from Oakland to Vegas, bigger game day revenue, more money in the bank. The Rams are the richest team in the league. It's not the Cowboys, they are the richest team in the league."

The host then expanded on the new extension Cooper Kupp just signed:

"Their Game Day revenue is immense. Their owner is the richest owner in the NFL. So when you look at these contracts, half the teams in this league couldn't write them. So even though you have the guaranteed part it's because they're right. I mean that Cooper, they just wrote him a $75 million. I mean, they're you're writing massive check after massive check. And fans think it's a salary cap everybody. No, it's the game day revenue.”

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams continue to build Super Bowl caliber teams through massive contracts

Guaranteed money is how the Rams get around the limitations of the league salary cap. Other teams do this as well, but don’t have the kind of money Los Angeles have to work with.

Los Angeles can trade away draft picks and offer their elite players enormous contracts, thus remaining Super Bowl contenders for years to come.

Retaining the Super Bowl will be no easy task. They have a tough division in the NFC West, sharing with playoff regulars the San Francisco 49ers, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and the rebuilding Seattle Seahawks. With Tom Brady coming back for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles faces fierce competition in the NFC alone.

It will be great to see if they can rise to the challenge when the season kicks off in September.

