NFL News Roundup: Cooper Kupp signs Rams extension, Baker Mayfield excused from mini camp, and more - June 8 2022

Cooper Kupp signs huge extension

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

One of the best receivers in football has agreed to terms over a new deal. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed a three-year, $80 million extension.

The deal puts Kupp right at the pointy end of the highest paid receivers in the league and rightly so.

It has also been a superb few days for the Rams after they came to an agreement with Aaron Donald. Having agreed a deal with Kupp as well, Los Angeles seems to be well-placed for the immediate future by tying down their star players.

Baker Mayfield excused from NFL mini camp

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been excused from mandatory mini camp by the franchise.

Nate Ulrich @ByNateUlrich Baker Mayfield has been excused from next week’s mandatory mini-camp, per #Browns . Mutual decision between player and team Baker Mayfield has been excused from next week’s mandatory mini-camp, per #Browns. Mutual decision between player and team

Head coach Kevin Stefanksi spoke about Mayfield's absence on Wednesday and was rather short while providing his response. Stefanski said:

"We felt like that was the best decision for both sides."

Mayfield will now not be suspended for missing the three-day mandatory mini camp as his future still looks as murky as ever in Cleveland.

Jack Del Rio in hot water over Captiol comments

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is in a bit of strife. The 59-year-old recently defended a tweet he put out which compared the protests after the death of George Floyd to the attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January.

The Recount @therecount Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio says there are “two standards” between Black Lives Matter protests and January 6th:



“We have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re gonna make that a major deal.” Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio says there are “two standards” between Black Lives Matter protests and January 6th:“We have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re gonna make that a major deal.” https://t.co/Nd5pd0mhTc

His comments caused serious uproar across not only the NFL but the broader community as well. Such was the backlash from his press conference comments that the 59-year-old took to Twitter to apologise.

Many took to social media to vent their thoughts and opinions on what was said, with some suggesting that he should be fired. It certainly did not go down well with a lot of people and may continue to be a talking point in the near future.

