"You still didn't condemn the horrible acts of January 6th" - NFL fans have mixed response to Commanders DC defending controversial comments on Capitol attack

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, got himself in hot water with a recent comment. The 59-year-old was speaking at a press conference when he stated that there are double standards when it comes to the Capitol attack back on January 6 and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Such was the backlash Del Rio copped, initially from his tweets on the situation to then his comments at his press conference, that he issued a statement via his Twitter page.

NFL fans were quick to comment on the defensive coordinator's comments, with many having mixed reactions. Peter Rosenberg commented on Del Rio's post and went in on the 59-year-old.

Rosenberg said:

"You reiterated the same thing while removing the words dust up...you still didnt even condemn the horrible acts of January 6th.."

He wasn't done there:

"Oh by the way -- as a lifelong Commanders fan -- let me just say... you suck at your job... this defense has underperformed every year."

Peter Rosenberg @Rosenbergradio @coachdelrio



A user named Chuck called for the 59-year-old to stand by his beliefs.

Chuck Stewart @GoldenBear03 @coachdelrio Standby what you said. If those are your beliefs, hold strong to them and don't back down to this ludicrous call-out culture we have today.

One fan commented and said that we know exactly who Del Rio is now.

Mgrateful @Wallyburritos @coachdelrio No just no, we know exactly who you are Jack

Keith Boykin posted in response to Del Rio's comments with video from the Capitol attack.

One fan wrote that the Commanders coach should stand for what he believes in.

ULTRA Deplorable Rebirth @deplorablerebi1 @coachdelrio Coach stand for what you believe in. You were right, nothing compared to the 30 plus deaths in their summer of love.

This fan said that people should not let Del Rio's apology deflect from what he really thinks and feels.

mbs @MBSSeattle @coachdelrio @AdamSchefter Don't let the apology deflect from what he really feels and thinks. His comments were clear as day.

Writer Danny Chun jokingly wrote that he hopes the 59-year-old keeps his job, hinting that he has done a bad job with the Washington defense.

Danny Chun @dannychun @coachdelrio I for one really hope you get to keep your job (I am an Eagles fan)

One fan commented that there will be a group of young black men with a certain skill set who will make their opinions known to Del Rio.

Engineer @Engineervlsi @coachdelrio I suspect a group of young Black men, with a certain skill set, will make their opinions known.

One user posted that sometimes you just have to be quiet and the more you talk, the more you dig a hole for yourself.

jam7_jack5 @jam7_jack5 @coachdelrio Sometimes you just gotta be quiet bruh. The more you talk, the further you dig.

A fan named Raymond asked why Del Rio is apologizing.

🎱Raymond🎱 @Raymond49503088 @coachdelrio What is he apologizing for? Can he not have his opinion even if others don't agree? You have to be extremely careful what you say in America these days. 🙄

Washington Commanders hoping for better output in 2022

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

The Commanders finished last season with a 7-10 record and finished third in the NFC East. With Taylor Heinicke under center, Washington struggled. Now, with former Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, it is hoped that the franchise will bounce back and return to the postseason.

With the Eagles and Giants both strengthening and the Dallas Cowboys being the Dallas Cowboys, it could be tough for Washington to improve on their 7-10 record from last season.

Many have the franchise finishing bottom of the division, but the team will hope for a better output in 2022.

