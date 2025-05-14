The Cowboys have a tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, and the 2025 iteration will see the Chiefs as their opponents. It promises to be a ratings bonanza with America's Team taking on a modern-day dynasty. Add in Taylor Swift's continued romantic involvement with Travis Kelce, this promises to be a box office bumper.

One person not thrilled with the whole thing, though, is Colin Cowherd. The analyst believes that it will not be an exciting game, something he thinks is also true of Dallas' opener. The Cowboys face both the Super Bowl teams from this year in the upcoming season, with their divisional matchup against the Eagles their first outing, and the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

Cowherd expects Dallas to lose them both. He thinks that with Dak Prescott coming back from surgery, with Brian Schottenheimer as the new coach, it cannot compare to the Chiefs' juggernaut of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. He commented,

"Cowboys are in the opener at Philly, a game they never win. In fact, if you go look at those games, the Cowboys are one in five in their last six against Philadelphia. I don't need to see that game. That feels like November. Then they have the Cowboys against Kansas City on Thanksgiving. I don't need to see that either. Andy Reid, Mahomes, against Dak off a second surgery, and Brian Schottenheimer, doesn't scream fascinating."

Colin Cowherd also rips NFL for maintaining Cowboys' tradition with Chiefs' game

While some would say that the Cowboys needed to be on TV due to their Thanksgiving tradition, and they needed a strong opponent because it's a primetime holiday game, Colin Cowherd disagreed vehemently. He said that the only reason Dallas gets so much airtime is because they are still treated like America's Team, and then it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy that drives their ratings. He continued,

"And the only thing keeping the Cowboys' TV numbers up is networks putting them on and the NFL putting them on more. Get Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen somewhere on that. The idea that Dallas has earned that spot, it's Lakers on Christmas. Who cares? Remember when Apple inserted the U2 album on your iPod and you didn't want it and you couldn't get rid of it. That's what I feel about the Cowboys."

He suggested using Thanksgiving to feature Patrick Mahomes against Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, the last two MVPs, versus the serial AFC winner.

