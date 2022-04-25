“Finger pointer” - Colin Cowherd says Kyler Murray is worth the drama

Early in this off-season, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray seemed to be having some issues with each other. Chris Mortensen had tweeted about there being an alamring vibe between the two.

Chris Mortensen @mortreport

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he's been framed as the scapegoat

Colin Cowherd talked about it and compared Murray to Aaron Rodgers. He said:

“Both Green Bay and Arizona because I see Aaron and Kyler is, kind of, the same, a lot of work, a lot of drama, willing to criticize and go out publicly, through your agent or through yourself, or through media leaks to make the organization look bad. Both really talented. But what are we left feeling with both of these guys at the end of seasons? Oh my god, are they worth the headache?"

Cowheard then answered his own question.

"I mean, Aaron Rodgers. Look at his last several playoff runs last 15 playoff games. He's not a foxhole guy. He doesn't have a lot of come from behind wins. Great one comfortable Kyler Murray, last three years not a galvanized or not a leader. People have talked about that. What happened last three years. He's not available. He's not good. He's hurt. He declines. The NFL is hard. And the quarterback positions are the hardest of all the positions to play."

Cowherd then said that despite their drama, they are worth it.

"God, is it worth it? That's all I think about with Aaron and Kyler. Now that's their brand. Yeah, they're great. Yeah, they're talented. Absolutely special. And both organizations have to pay him because they're trapped. God isn't worth it. And the answer currently with both is yeah, that is, right now, it is. But I believe Green Bay and Arizona would bail on both if they could. They can't so they won't. And remember what Chris Mortensen said in February, his tweet was, there's an odd vibe between the Cardinals and Murray it's alarming."

Kyler Murray tweeted he wants to win multiple Super Bowls with Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Despite the drama and controversy between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this off-season, Murray tweeted that he wants to win Super Bowls with the team.

Kyler Murray @K1

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

"No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year... And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."

- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere

(via @atcoveredpod)



- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.

There were early rumors this off-season that the Cardinals were looking to move Murray. But they shut those rumors down and it seems like the relationship between Murray and the Cardinals is trending upward for now.

