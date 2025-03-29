Colin Cowherd sees Aaron Rodgers becoming Kirk Cousins 2.0 at Steelers amidst Jalen Milroe buzz

Aaron Rodgers might be heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Colin Cowherd thinks he’s walking straight into a Kirk Cousins-like situation. On Friday, on “The Herd” podcast, Cowherd painted a picture of Rodgers as nothing more than a stopgap for the Steelers.

Cowherd claimed the Steelers have their eyes locked on Alabama Crimson Tide’s Jalen Milroe with the 21st overall pick in the draft.

"The Steelers really like Jalen Milroe. 21st first-round pick," Cowherd said. "So if Aaron signs for Pittsburgh, it's going to become Kirk Cousins. They're taking a QB. I've been told the Steelers are looking around at all these AFC quarterbacks, and Milroe is the most athletically gifted guy to come out in this draft at that position since Lamar Jackson, and they feel, as an organization, they need special.

“They just don't stack up, and I've said, 'He's a better version of Anthony Richardson.' Great kid, throws a deep ball, and now with DK Metcalf, they have a deep threat along with Pickens. And this is Aaron's reality in 2025. He is a stopgap. So you can talk about retirements and do darkness retreats, but you're not going to end the career on your own terms. You're gonna have a very, very small market.”

Cousins, now with the Atlanta Falcons, was always solid but never considered elite. That's what Cowherd predicts for Rodgers in Pittsburgh: a bridge quarterback, not the future.

Rodgers, a four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion, has built a legacy as one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL.

He leads the league in career passer rating (minimum 1,500 attempts) and has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio. But his 2023 stint with the New York Jets was derailed by injury, and now, as he eyes a potential Steelers move, questions loom over his long-term viability.

If Rodgers does sign with Pittsburgh, he’ll need to prove he’s still got it. Otherwise, the Steelers may do what Cowherd just predicted.

Russell Wilson settles in, Steelers stall on Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson isn’t looking back, but he’s making sure Aaron Rodgers knows what’s ahead. As Wilson settles into his new role with the New York Giants, the Steelers are still waiting on Rodgers to decide his future.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, didn’t hesitate to acknowledge Rodgers while addressing the media in his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He’s done some amazing things in this league,” Wilson said.

But he made sure to remind everyone of his own credentials, adding,

"I've been fortunate that I’ve been able to do some great things, too.”

Despite leading the Steelers to the playoffs in 2024, Wilson was allowed to walk, signing with New York, where he’ll battle Jameis Winston for the starting job. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is keeping its doors open for Rodgers. The four-time MVP spent six hours at the Steelers’ facility on March 21, signaling serious interest.

