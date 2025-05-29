Colin Cowherd sees reflections of former NFL MVP in Cam Ward while boldly predicting Titans' season under rookie QB

Cam Ward has been in the spotlight ever since the Tennessee Titans took him with the No. 1 pick this year. The quarterback is tipped to lead the Titans offense next season, with many expecting big things from Ward.

On Wednesday, analyst Colin Cowherd spoke highly about Ward, suggesting he could lead the Titans into the playoffs. He also drew comparisons between former MVP QB Cam Newton and Ward.

"So, Cam (Newton) was a mover," Cowherd said on his "The Herd" show (Timestamp: 4:35). "Caleb Williams is a mover. Cam Ward is a mover. I like Cam a lot. And I think Tennessee could be a playoff team."

Newton won the MVP award in the 2015 season. It was the season in which he led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Williams, whom the Chicago Bears took with the No. 1 pick last year, showed glimpses of brilliance in his rookie season. The QB recorded 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024. He also contributed 489 yards on 89 carries as the Bears posted a 5-12 record.

Although Williams didn't lead the Bears to the playoffs in his rookie year, many feel that Ward could guide the Titans to the postseason in his first season with the franchise.

A look at Cam Ward's rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Getty

According to reports, Cam Ward signed a four-year, $48.7 million rookie contract with the Titans. His deal included a $32,159,720 signing bonus and also has a fifth-year option.

Ward, who played at Miami last season, finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty and Dillon Gabriel. He will aim to hit the ground running in his rookie season in the big league.

Moreover, Ward will wear the No. 1 jersey at Tennessee after Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon unretired his number for the rookie quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how Ward fares in the NFL after a solid career at the collegiate level.

