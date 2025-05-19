Colin Cowherd slams $275,000,000 AFC QB as Brock Purdy’s "overpaid" deal draws scrutiny

The San Francisco 49ers reached a new deal with quarterback Brock Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million contract. Although this is one of the biggest deals in the league, Purdy did not aim to become the league's highest-paid quarterback, instead settling for the seventh-highest average.

The quarterback market suffered a big jump over the past two seasons. Five quarterbacks signed deals of $55 million per year or more, with Dak Prescott topping the list at $60 million. However, recent extensions from Purdy and Josh Allen went against the trend of setting record deals.

Most analysts think that the 49ers found a nice deal with their quarterback. But Colin Cowherd does not share this opinion. Using the numbers from other quarterbacks as a method of comparison, he stated that Purdy should've gotten less from the 49ers:

I like quarterbacks who initiate advantage, not benefit mostly from it. And I'm not saying he's a smart kid that doesn't move well... I think Brock tends to be closer in talent to a Baker Mayfield 35 million a year, than Josh Allen 55 million a year.

In the same analysis, he voiced his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence's contract. The Jacksonville Jaguars' passer is currently one of four quarterbacks earning $55 million per season:

And I'm not saying Brock is the only quarterback I think is overpaid. It does appear that Trevor Lawrence is overpaid.

After completing Purdy's deal, 49ers make Fred Warner the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL

San Francisco made sure not to repeat the same mistake from previous offseasons. Instead of letting negotiations drag into training camp as in recent years, this time, they signed their superstars to new deals in May.

On Monday, Warner signed a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid linebacker in the league. A three-year, $63 million extension with $56 million guaranteed.

Previously, George Kittle also signed a contract extension with the franchise, while Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick. After plenty of drama over the past two offseasons, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are set to have a quieter training camp.

