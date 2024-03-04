Colin Cowherd slams Cowboys for "wasting" Tyron Smith's career

The news that the Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith are miles apart in contract negotiations is a tough pill to swallow, and FS1's Colin Cowherd is at a loss at the decision.

With Dallas entering its most pressurized offseason in recent memory after yet another disappointing playoff showing, the thought was that the organization was going to move heaven and earth to build a Super Bowl-winning roster.

But with Tyron Smith set to hit free agency as the two parties are seemingly not close to agreeing on an extension, Cowherd blasted Dallas.

"There's a lot of talk about the Dak Prescott extension," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "But Tyron Smith, left tackle. Right now, the Cowboys and Tyron Smith, left tackle, are miles apart. Have they wasted his career?

"The only two offensive lines that I can recall that had been stacked with Pro Bowlers, All-Pro, Hall of Fame guys that didn't get consistently two Super Bowls are the Kansas City Chiefs – Trent Green was the quarterback – and the other is Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys' O-line.

"But, boy, Tyron Smith, when I hear the Cowboys are miles apart, you have wasted this all-time great offensive line."

Tyron Smith will have plenty of suitors in free agency

While there is still a glimmer of hope that the Cowboys and Smith can come to an agreement, right now that feels like a long way away.

But if Smith tests the free-agent waters and finds nothing, then a return could be in the cards. However, who wouldn't want an All-Pro left tackle for one, maybe two years as a team chases a Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs come to mind as a potential destination, and so do the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and even the Cincinnati Bengals as all are chasing Super Bowl glory, and their offensive lines would get a serious upgrade with Smith.

It's unclear what Smith is looking for in his next move as he might want to get one final big contract before he rides off into the sunset. Or he might want to chase a Super Bowl ring.

Either way, if Smith hits free agency, the lineup for his services is going to be big, and don't expect him to be without a team for long.