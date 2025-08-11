  • home icon
"What are you doing?" - Colin Cowherd slams Shedeur Sanders for confronting Tony Grossi after Browns preseason debut

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 11, 2025 23:38 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a dominant performance in his professional debut last Friday, destroying the Carolina Panthers with 138 yards and two touchdowns from 14 completions en route to a dominant 30-10 away win. After the game, he told ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi:

"I hope you got something positive to say about me because you only say negative stuff about me. And I'm like, 'I ain't do nothing to you.' I've never seen anything positive that you ever say for me."

One person who is not amused at the perceived slighting is veteran sportscaster Colin Cowherd. On Monday's episode of his FS1 show The Herd, he said:

"This thing is like, 'Shedeur, what are you doing? Get out of there. I don't want you watching Tony Grossi TikTok clips'... Don't look for sympathy and support from a local radio guy. Watch film."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Also on the same day, Grossi narrated his experience:

"He started saying ‘Why do you hate me?’ and my response to him was, 'Listen I do say positive things. I've written positive things about you, and I said listen this is your big night. I mean, congrats you had a big night.'"
Insider still believes Shedeur Sanders sitting well behind in Browns' QB hierarchy

A strong preseason performance usually does not equate to a starting job, as can be seen with the Los Angeles Chargers. While Trey Lance has been doing a good job, Justin Herbert will still take most of the snaps come September.

And for The Athletic's Zac Jackson, Shedeur Sanders still finds himself in the same situation. He writes that the Browns' coaching staff still favors fellow Dillon Gabriel behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett:

“If Pickett and Gabriel return to full participation, it’s impossible to predict how reps will be split this week. Stefanski, as is his trademark, won’t answer questions about his plans or any player’s potential availability.”

Reports by other writers seem to back up that notion. According to Adam Schefter and Ari Meirov, Sanders is listed as the 4th QB in the Browns' depth chart.

The Browns' next game will be at the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on WEWS.

