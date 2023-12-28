Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to X to call out sports personality Colin Cowherd for his criticism of the Miami organization.

A video of the Fox Sports analyst dismissing the Dolphins’ 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys caught the attention of Hill, who wasted no time in calling Cowherd a ‘thug’.

“What sport has this thug played again 🙃,” Hill posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cowherd’s initial prediction that the Dallas Cowboys would ‘blow out’ the Dolphins in Week 16 fell flat. However, instead of acknowledging his inaccurate projection on his show The Herd, he digressed from the analysis.

“Twenty-three years is the last time you won a playoff game, 23 years of nothing remarkable. This past weekend you didn’t win a Pulitzer, i.e. a Super Bowl. You didn’t even win an award, i.e. a playoff game. You beat a Dallas team that is talented but strangely bad on the road.” Cowherd said on The Herd.

Expand Tweet

“It’s not my job to give you respect. It’s my job to be honest,” Cowherd said Wednesday. “You have a singular playoff win in 23 years.”

Colin Cowherd responds to Tyreek Hill’s ‘thug’ remark

Cowherd’s analysis could seem absurd to Hill, considering the Dolphins are on the verge of winning the AFC East title for the first time since 2008. Mike McDaniels’ team is also in the hunt to clinch the division title if they manage to beat the Baltimore Ravens, who they are scheduled to face this weekend in their week 17 clash.

Interestingly, in response to Hill’s snarky remark, Cowherd justified his prediction and analysis of the Dolphins. He is sticking to his point, after all.

“All right yesterday, this was hurtful, Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins called me on Twitter, Well, formerly Twitter it's now called X, I don't go to it much anymore. He called me a thug. That's a first. I've been called a lot of names, [but] never been called that,” Cowherd responded.

Expand Tweet

“I don't really respond to people who respond to my opinions. I tend to think they attack the messenger because my message hit a little too close to home.”

“Miami 23 years. No playoff wins. Last nine against the Bills 1-8. And of the 14 current playoff teams, they have the lowest strength of victory. Fact, fact, fact. Check check, check. It took until Week 16 for them to get a win versus a team over .500. Not sorry for not coronating you.”

The win against an in-form Cowboys was a positive result for the Dolphins before they face the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills next. Regardless of what Cowherd claims, the Dolphins will look to end the regular season on a high.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.