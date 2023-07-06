Justin Fields' NFL career hasn't gone as many would have thought when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears. There are a few reasons why, but for many, Fields hasn't been surrounded with good enough talent.

Last season, the offensive line was decent enough, but Fields still didn't give fans enough hope to show he is the guy moving forward. He is just two years into his career, so maybe he needs some slack. But FS1's Colin Cowherd isn't doing so.

Cowherd thinks that the time is now for Fields to show what he can do as he has the offensive weapons around him. However, Cowherd said that many have fallen for the spectacular with Fields as his running capabilities are incredible and likened him to former running quarterback Cam Newton.

“I watched this with Cam Newton a little bit," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "Cam was a highlight guy, a YouTube guy, but struggled on basic stuff, and it's easy for the fans in the media, fall for sensational and what it becomes is like a bad action movie. Two hours, three really good scenes surrounded by crap.

"Nothing against Cam, he could not complete enough passes. Never had back-to-back winning seasons, but people fell for the spectacular.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"This should be a playoff team." — No more excuses for Justin Fields and the Bears:"This should be a playoff team." — @ColinCowherd No more excuses for Justin Fields and the Bears:"This should be a playoff team." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/TmiI5mFeBI

What Cowherd is saying is that with Justin Fields there are a few good plays every game, and the rest isn't good viewing, meaning he needs to find consistency in his game. Will he finally get it this year? Time will tell.

Can Justin Fields and the Bears challenge for the NFC North?

Justin Fields

Some Bears fans hope Chicago can challenge to win the NFC North, but for that to happen, Justin Fields needs to take that next step as a quarterback. In his two NFL seasons , Fields is 5-20 as a starter, has thrown 24 touchdowns to 21 interceptions and has a completion percentage of just 57.9.

Those numbers need to improve, and with D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, Robert Tonyan and Cole Kmet and running backs in Kahlil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman, Justin Fields has some weapons to work with.

The defense was the worst in football for points allowed (27.2 per game), so that needs to tighten up as well.

But the main thing is for Justin Fields to improve as a quarterback and to show why he was such a high draft pick. He has shown flashes of his talent, but time has come to show some level of consistency.

