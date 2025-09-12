Colin Cowherd teases A.J. Brown trade to AFC franchise after Nick Sirianni's reluctance to use Eagles WR vs. Cowboys

Football pundit Colin Cowherd believes the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially trade away A.J. Brown. This comes after the lack of targets for the wide receiver during their season-opening victory against the Cowboys. He had just one catch for eight receiving yards while Nick Sirianni's team won 24-20.Cowherd highlighted the minimal use of Brown on the field by the Eagles offense. He added that the Super Bowl LIX champion could potentially end up joining the Patriots and playing in the AFC East.&quot;Keep your eye on Philadelphia and A.J. Brown,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;The last 20 games, nobody has run the ball more than Philadelphia. The sould of the offense is Saquon Barkley, the O line and Jalen Hurts. I would argue they use tight ends as about effectively as everybody else.&quot;So right now, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts have come out to publicly say, I know he only had one target. We're very proud of A.J. Brown for understanding. It was one of those kooky games wherre we didn't throw to a wide receiver. But one target, to me, A.J. Brown, feels very much like the Randy Moss New England Miami game. It's not about catches, they didn't even target him.&quot;So just remember, New England needs a number one,&quot; Cowherd added. &quot;New England was slow, sluggish and delibrate in week one offensively. Mike Vrabel has worked with A.J. Brown, right? And remember, New England's a very young team.&quot;What they ened is sombeody that can come in and produce, because that offense, Drake Maye's young, right? Like young players are going to have a better chance to play for New England than a more established team with star players. So I think A.J. Brown in New England is in play.&quot;Brown began his NFL career with the Titans in 2019. He was traded to the Eagles in 2022 for an 18th pick in that year's draft. The wide receiver initially signed a four-year deal worth $100 million with the team. In April 2024, the Eagles gave him a new three-year extension worth $96 million. He recorded 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns while helping them to a Super Bowl victory.A.J. Brown opens up about lack of plays during season opener against the CowboysOn Wednesday, Jordan Schultz released a clip from his interview with the Eagles wide receiver.During this interaction, he asked Brown about not being targeted by his quarterback during their Week 1 victory against the Cowboys. The WR also opened up about the various theories he saw on social media, but rebuked all of them with a straightforward response.&quot;As a receiver, it is tough,&quot; Brown said. &quot;Cause you want to test the ball. You want to feel like you contributed. And so, but yeah that was tough. But, you know, I try to do a really good job of staying locked in and staying ready. You know, I've seen a lot of stuff on the internet. ... None of those things are true. I got zoned the entire game. ... Just know I'm excited for Week 2.&quot;The Eagles next take on the Chiefs on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET.