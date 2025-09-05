Eagles star AJ Brown mockingly compared to 6.6 ppg forward by ex-Laker after no-show in NFL season opener

Like many other NFL viewers on Thursday, former LA Laker Nick Young noticed that there was something off about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. During the Eagles' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown received just one target all game long.After the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20, Swaggy P compared Brown to a former NBA champion whose career numbers are less than stellar.&quot;Eagles turn aj brown into a corner n**ga..lil pj tucker,&quot; Young tweeted.Nick Young @NickSwagyPYoungLINKEagles turn aj brown into a corner n**ga .. lil pj tuckerTucker, who won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in his 14 years in the league. Though the journeyman is known for his toughness, leadership, and ability to spread the floor, he has never been a dominant force on the stat sheet.It's a bit jarring, then, for Young to use a Tucker comparison in describing Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler who has averaged 1,343 yards in his first three seasons with the Eagles. Since joining Philadelphia in 2022, the former Ole Miss Rebel has tallied at least seven touchdowns per season.During the Eagles' playoff run earlier this year, Brown went for 163 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. On the grand stage of the Super Bowl, he received just three catches but managed to pull off one touchdown en route to the Eagles' 40-22 blowout victory.Fans, then, had high expectations for Brown as he kicked off his seventh year in the NFL. His numbers weren't quite up to par on Thursday, but the Eagles WR has the entire season ahead of him.&quot;This about to be crazy&quot;: Ex-Laker Nick Young hypes up Gilbert Arenas' new football showAs a social media personality, Young has contributed to the success of &quot;Gil's Arena,&quot; a sports show co-hosted by three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Recently, Young expressed his support for Arenas' new venture in sports content.On Aug. 28, Young shared the teaser clip for Arenas' football show &quot;The Arena: Gridiron&quot; and wrote a short, hyped up caption.&quot;This about to be crazy,&quot; Young tweeted.While Arenas has assembled a different team of panelists for &quot;The Arena,&quot; Young will continue to broadcast his opinions (basketball or otherwise) for the world to see.