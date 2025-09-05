  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Eagles star AJ Brown mockingly compared to 6.6 ppg forward by ex-Laker after no-show in NFL season opener

Eagles star AJ Brown mockingly compared to 6.6 ppg forward by ex-Laker after no-show in NFL season opener

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 05, 2025 23:38 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Getty

Like many other NFL viewers on Thursday, former LA Laker Nick Young noticed that there was something off about Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. During the Eagles' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brown received just one target all game long.

Ad

After the Eagles defeated the Cowboys 24-20, Swaggy P compared Brown to a former NBA champion whose career numbers are less than stellar.

"Eagles turn aj brown into a corner n**ga..lil pj tucker," Young tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tucker, who won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in his 14 years in the league. Though the journeyman is known for his toughness, leadership, and ability to spread the floor, he has never been a dominant force on the stat sheet.

It's a bit jarring, then, for Young to use a Tucker comparison in describing Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler who has averaged 1,343 yards in his first three seasons with the Eagles. Since joining Philadelphia in 2022, the former Ole Miss Rebel has tallied at least seven touchdowns per season.

Ad

During the Eagles' playoff run earlier this year, Brown went for 163 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. On the grand stage of the Super Bowl, he received just three catches but managed to pull off one touchdown en route to the Eagles' 40-22 blowout victory.

Fans, then, had high expectations for Brown as he kicked off his seventh year in the NFL. His numbers weren't quite up to par on Thursday, but the Eagles WR has the entire season ahead of him.

Ad

"This about to be crazy": Ex-Laker Nick Young hypes up Gilbert Arenas' new football show

As a social media personality, Young has contributed to the success of "Gil's Arena," a sports show co-hosted by three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Recently, Young expressed his support for Arenas' new venture in sports content.

On Aug. 28, Young shared the teaser clip for Arenas' football show "The Arena: Gridiron" and wrote a short, hyped up caption.

Ad
"This about to be crazy," Young tweeted.

While Arenas has assembled a different team of panelists for "The Arena," Young will continue to broadcast his opinions (basketball or otherwise) for the world to see.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications