"Jimmy Garoppolo today is better than Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan knows it" - Colin Cowherd suggests 49ers could be tempted to trade young QB

Jimmy Garoppolo made his season debut for the San Francisco 49ers as he replaced an injured Trey Lance, last night in a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance hurt his ankle on a play and is expected to miss the entire season. The young quarterback's injury was a huge blow for the 49ers, but their veteran quarterback Garoppolo led the team to a much-needed win against division rivals.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw 13/21 passes for 154 yards and even had a touchdown pass to his name against the Seahawks. Garoppolo also rushed in for a touchdown. His performance on the night led fans and analysts into believing that he is the right man for the job instead of Lance.

Following the game, analyst Colin Cowherd expressed his assessment and stated that Jimmy Garoppolo is the best man to lead the 49ers as he has done in the past. Cowherd said:

"Jimmy Garoppolo today is better than Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan knows it, John Lynch knows it, you as a Niner fan know it, and the teammates know it, but you kind of buy-in because of the upside of Trey Lance."

Cowherd added:

"Well, the reason Garoppolo is so perfectly built for this team is he's a very accurate thrower, especially on play action and when the Niners are running the football their play action game is really stout and Garoppolo is an act very accurate distributor of the football..."

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Here’s a first: Jimmy Garoppolo stopped to sign autographs for the crowd following his postgame presser today. I’ve never seen a 49ers player do that until today Here’s a first: Jimmy Garoppolo stopped to sign autographs for the crowd following his postgame presser today. I’ve never seen a 49ers player do that until today https://t.co/ie6UDnqYFV

Garoppolo is expected to be 49ers' first-choice quarterback for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old has a chance to show everyone that he can still lead this team to a Super Bowl, and might cement his place in the team.

Colin Cowherd explains idea behind trading Trey Lance

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Since Trey Lance is out for the year, and Jimmy Garoppolo will be stepping in his place to take over the team, Colin Cowherd believes the 49ers can trade Trey Lance next season.

He had this to say about Lance:

"They have Trey Lance but here's the issue now that he is out for the year with an ankle injury what was Trey Lance what were the two issues accuracy and because of inactivity, he didn't play much in college, there's the covid he sits behind Jimmy Garoppolo..."

"Next year's a great draft for college quarterbacks, to the Niners the second or third-round pick, roll the dice on somebody else because I mean I look at this and I say let's totally be honest here Garoppolo is better now."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Trey Lance is getting carted off now. Jimmy Garoppolo is in.



Here's what happened.



Trey Lance is getting carted off now. Jimmy Garoppolo is in.Here's what happened.https://t.co/9yfdxokUU8

"I mean the Niners today with Jimmy Garoppolo to me, I feel confident saying oh yeah that's a team that can get to the NFC Championship, none of us were saying that when the day started…”

Even though Lance won't be playing for the 49ers again in this season, trading him after sacrificing all those assets to get him won't be an ideal decision for the 49ers.

NFL @NFL Trey Lance will undergo season-ending surgery (broken ankle), per HC Kyle Shanahan. Trey Lance will undergo season-ending surgery (broken ankle), per HC Kyle Shanahan. https://t.co/lz3t0fhldH

The 49ers are unlikely to get a top draft pick as they are expected to be in the playoffs, and drafting a quarterback in the latter rounds instead of trusting Lance could prove to be a huge gamble for the franchise.

