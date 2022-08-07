“This is what Patrick Mahomes is going to be doing” - Colin Cowherd is already preparing for Chiefs QB to be new NFL team owner

Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most iconic athletes and people in the Kansas City. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to sign a deal worth half a billion dollars.

Mahomes not only has had an impact on the field by winning a Super Bowl for the city, but he's also invested a lot in other major sports in the area.

Analyst Colin Cowherd thinks that Mahomes could potentially follow in Michael Jordan's footsteps and eventually become an owner.

"I mean, give me a break. MJ ended his career and had a relationship with an owner. Jeter did. Peyton Manning, by the way, was all sorts of talking to the Tennessee Titans. I read. He decided he want to do that front office stuff.

"Do you think when Peyton Manning talked to the Titans about the front office, it wasn't potentially discussed that ‘Hey, can I own like 10 percent’. They probably said ‘We don't want to give it up. We own an NFL team'. I'm just not worked up. I mean, good God, Tom Brady is still playing. And he's already got a deal with Fox. It's already done, signed, sealed, delivered."

Cowherd added that even players like Brady who sign lucrative deals who have star status eventually go on to make big moves after their playing careers.

"So I think when you look at these all time, wealthy legends, and these athletes now are 500 million, 600 million. This is what Patrick Mahomes is going to be doing in 12 years. Hunt family, some family, they're going to be talking about it and now the hunt family would prefer it's him and not somebody else.

"But on those yachts and those vacations. Not one person is going to look at Tom Brady's career in 20 years and go 'Oh my God! Seven-eight Super Bowls'. Atlanta went to Tampa. But you know at the end of his career, he was talking to the cone or the Dolphins. I just can't live with that."

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' business ventures

Patrick Mahomes

After signing a record-breaking 10-year $500 million contract with the Chiefs, Mahomes established himself as a businessman.

In 2020, Mahomes joined the Kanas City Royals as a minortiy stakeholder. A year later, he joined another Kansas City team when he teamed up with Sporting Club, an ownership group of Sporting Kansas City.

In the same year, Mahomes became an investor in a group to expand the Whataburger from Texas to Missouri and Kansas.

If there is a man in Kansas to run the Chiefs in the near-future, it's Patrick Mahomes.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda

