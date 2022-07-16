“The Chiefs’ demise is real” - NFL analyst claims Patrick Mahomes’ run of domination is over

Ever since Patrick Mahomes entered the league with the Kansas City Chiefs, the franchise has dominated the AFC West. Kansas City have won the division for six consecutive six years and have been to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Mahomes was selected by Kansas City 10th overall in 2017, after they traded up in the draft to pick him. Since then, he has lit up NFL defenses every Sunday with almost impossible performances. His ability to utilize weapons such as Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill made them nearly unstoppable.

But one of those weapons is gone now. Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and since then, people have begun asking questions. Many viewed Hill's speed as the most important factor in Kansas City's offense. Defenses were unwilling to risk leaving space behind them, and with his coverage dropping deeper, spaces appeared for other receivers. Travis Kelce in particular.

Emmanuel Acho spoke about Kansas City being without Tyreek Hill on the Speak For Yourself podcast. Acho thinks it will be a challenging year in a loaded AFC West.

Acho said:

"The Chiefs’ demise is real. And you know, I was writing for the Chiefs two years ago when they said they're gonna win five, six and seven you was checking your boy like come on out, show us the rap."

He continued:

"Of the AFC playoff teams last year. I would submit five of the seven have gotten better or at least stayed the same…When you lose Tyreek Hill who is a five or six time Pro Bowl caliber player, you get worse… Everybody competitive got better. Oh, it's gonna be hard for the Chiefs this year big dawg."

It is inarguable that every team in the AFC West has improved this offseason. The Chiefs' period of domination seems to have sparked an arms race within the division. The Denver Broncos acquired Super Bowl XLVIII-winning quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. They also signed defensive end Randy Gregory.

Will Brinson @WillBrinson AFC West signings/additions so far:



Russell Wilson

Davante Adams

Mike Williams

Orlando Brown



Chandler Jones

Khalil Mack

JC Jackson

Randy Gregory

DJ Jones

Justin Reid



An absolute divisional arms race. AFC West signings/additions so far:Russell WilsonDavante Adams Mike WilliamsOrlando BrownChandler JonesKhalil MackJC JacksonRandy GregoryDJ JonesJustin ReidAn absolute divisional arms race.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed J.C. Jackson in free agency, re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams, and acquired All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired superstar receiver Davante Adams while also signing Chandler Jones.

Kansas CIty, on the other hand, didn't significantly improve. Losing Hill could really hurt their offense. But if Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster can play to their potential, then the offense will be just as potent as ever.

Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu among Chiefs' offseason departures

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Kansas City, like every NFL team, have lost some key players this offseason. The biggest is the aforementioned Tyreek Hill. Aside from the player himself, this trade has also damaged Kansas City's aura of invincibility on offense. Defenses are likely to creep forward a bit more, confining the spaces in which Mahomes needs to throw. That loss of a deep pass threat could be a real issue going forward, unless Valdez-Scantling can fill the void successfully.

ESPN @espn



2022 1st-round (No. 29)

2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)

2022 4th-round pick

2023 4th and 6th-round picks Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter 2022 1st-round (No. 29)2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)2022 4th-round pick2023 4th and 6th-round picks Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter.2022 1st-round (No. 29)2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)2022 4th-round pick2023 4th and 6th-round picks https://t.co/3tRmHzLdVj

The franchise also replaced starting safety Tyrann Mathieu with Justin Reid. Mathieu is an incredibly popular figure, not just in Kansas City, but in the wider NFL too. Nicknamed "The Honey Badger" for his ferocity and courage regardless of the situation, he could prove a bigger loss than Hill. Matheiu has made the Pro Bowl three times and has been named to the first-team All-Pro team three times. He now suits up for the New Orleans Saints.

They've also lost key free agents in Austin Blythe, Jarran Reed, Charvarius Ward, and Byron Pringle.

The Chiefs will most certainly be in a tougher division in 2022 and it will be up to Mahomes to lead them to the top. We will see if Kansas City are really on the decline when the season kicks off in two months time.

