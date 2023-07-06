Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for a very critical season for the franchise. The Bears view Fields as their franchise quarterback, due to which they traded away the first pick of this year's draft. The NFC North team got a lot of assets in return, with which they were able to build a better roster.

Given that the franchise has finally put a good roster around him, the former Ohio State quarterback is under immense pressure to perform. Colin Cowherd has no optimism in Fields, and he recently labeled the Bears star as a "bad quarterback".

Here's what he said on Herd With Colin Cowherd:

"I think an interesting team that has a decision to make is the Chicago Bears, I think are very interesting and so you know, when a team is trying to figure out if their quarterback is the guy they always blame people. It should be noted Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert behind atrocious offensive lines were great really quickly."

"The Bears O-Line last year was middle of the pack. So, it wasn't atrocious. So, two years in with Justin Fields, he's completing 59% of his throws, almost as many picks as touchdowns, and a bad passer rating. He's a bad quarterback, he's also 1-8 in Division."

"The O-line is not a disaster. They've hit on a couple of the young ones. The tight end group, the wide receiver group now full of really good players, I won't count Chase Claypool. Mooney, DJ Moore, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan very productive good players. No more excuses."

It is true that Justin Fields has been underwhelming so far in the NFL, but Cowherd was too harsh on the Chicago Bears quarterback. Many people were left impressed by what the 24-year-old quarterback achieved last season, without any star player around him.

Last season, Fields had a passer rating of 85.2 with 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 1,143 rushing yards on 160 carries while scoring eight rushing TDs.

Justin Fields is seen as QB1 in fantasy football for 2023 season

Justin Fields: Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Based on his performance last season and the caliber of his surrounding cast, Justin Fields is projected to be the QB1 in fantasy football this upcoming season.

Last year, Jalen Hurts took the leap and surprised everyone. Similarly, in this upcoming season, everything is in place for Fields to silence his critics. His ability to run with the ball is special, and the addition of Moore and Tonyan will boost his passing ability as well.

