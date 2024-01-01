The Chicago Bears' situation with Justin Fields is certainly interesting, considering that the organization currently has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, thanks to the Carolina Panthers.

With a host of talented quarterbacks in this upcoming draft, including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix, to name a few, the Bears have a decision to make regarding the position.

But what makes that decision harder is the recent play of Justin Fields, as the team has won four out of their last five games. But FS1's Colin Cowherd knows what he would do when it comes to Fields' future.

Cowherd urges Bears to move on from Justin Fields

Fields' career has been up and down in his three years, but recently, the form line has been trending upward and the Bears have renewed confidence.

But despite that, Cowherd thinks Chicago should move off of Fields simply because his value to other teams has never been higher due to his form.

“I don't think the Bears have any idea what they're doing with Justin Fields. I would go with Caleb Williams. He's a better prospect. I can restart the rookie quarterback clock and he throws the football more accurately, more consistently. So I would move off. I think his value will never be higher,” Cowherd said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

What the Bears will do with Fields remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: this will be a big decision for the Chicago hierarchy this offseason as it could determine the trajectory of the franchise for the next decade.

Justin Fields making Bears' decision tough with recent form

The Bears were sitting at 3-8 after 11 weeks and what the team would do with Fields next year seemed fairly straightforward, but now, not so much.

Fields has led the Bears to a 7-9 record, which includes wins in four of the last five games, as Chicago has had a resurgence with Fields under center.

His numbers haven't been spectacular, but he has a passing and rushing touchdown in three of his last four games and only has three interceptions in his last six games.

But with the looming decision of exactly what to do with Justin Fields going forward, Chicago is between a rock and a hard place.

Additionally, if the Bears keep him for next year, the following season, he is up for an extension, so will the organization want to pay him the going rate for quarterbacks?

It is all up in the air and Fields has made Chicago's decision extremely tough.