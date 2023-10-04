Brian Daboll was visibly upset with New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after throwing an interception to Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Not only did the Giants lose an excellent opportunity to score, but Witherspoon ran the ball back 97 yards for a touchdown.

That play could be the backbreaker for the Giants’ hopes for a playoff return. New York’s NFC team is now at 1-3 and hasn’t scored a touchdown during home games. Worst yet, Daboll might have seen Jones’ ceiling and be looking for a way out. The Volume’s Colin Cowherd has a solution if that’s the case.

Colin Cowherd thinks Brian Daboll would want to work with Justin Herbert

In his Instant Reaction video after the Seattle Seahawks 24-3 Week 4 Monday Night Football win over the New York Giants, Colin Cowherd said:

“Brian Daboll is trapped. A great coach. Trapped. He wanted the Chargers job. I think deep down, he wanted Justin Herbert. He was friends with the GM Tom Telesco, but the Spanos family chose Brandon Staley; he's trapped now. You can't get out from under this quarterback contract. They can draft a quarterback, but they have so many needs.”

The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator would be in a far better position if he were with the Chargers. Despite the tougher competition he must face, especially within the AFC West, he will have one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Justin Herbert also works with superb talents like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams.

However, the Giants hired Daboll last year because the Chargers already hired Brandon Staley to take over from Anthony Lynn. He made the most of what he had and won Coach of the Year honors after leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 record. Daboll also guided the Giants to a road playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

But as Cowherd mentioned, Brian Daboll is in a situation with no escape. The Giants gave Jones a four-year, $160 million contract extension, keeping him in their books until 2026. While there’s a potential out after the 2024 season, will Daboll wait that long while hoping Jones will improve?

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley, the player who was the massive reason for their success last season, was offered a one-year contract. The Giants' offense is going nowhere while he’s injured. They got lucky in Week 2 when they scored 31 against the Arizona Cardinals. Take away that game, and they’ve put up only 15 points.

Colin Cowherd suggests a resignation to Brian Daboll

Daboll was on Jones’ ears as the quarterback went to the sidelines following the pick-six he threw. The Giants head coach also frustratingly threw the computer tablet after reviewing the sequence. He won’t let Jones easy, especially with Darren Waller wide open in the end zone for an easy touchdown throw.

If Brian Daboll has seen enough of Daniel Jones’ capabilities, he can always leave and forfeit the money he’s yet to earn. Cowherd sees this as the best option, as he added:

“You're Brian Daboll. End of the season, resign. Call your agent. I know a team that would give up a first-round pick. Maybe a couple… The Chargers. They can give up a first-round pick. And maybe a second, the following year. They have all the big boxes checked... Everything is negotiable.”

If Staley’s job will be under fire after the 2023 season, will the Chargers chase Daboll? Or will they elevate offensive coordinator Kellen Moore?