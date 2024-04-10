Colin Cowherd urges Cowboys to secure backup QB for Dak Prescott in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys rarely have a quiet offseason, and this year, with Dak Prescott's contract situation and the lack of free agency signings, it's rather loud at The Star right now.

With Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy fighting for their jobs in 2024, which some think is a losing battle, attention has turned to what the franchise could do in the draft.

The offensive line looms as the biggest need with Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz both moving on in free agency, but FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks drafting Dak's successor is what the Cowboys should do.

Cowherd said:

"According to Mel Kiper, Bo Nix and Michael Penix will not be picked in the first round, meaning Dallas at No. 24 could draft either. I would. It's obvious to me, if Penix or Bo Nix is available, draft them. Dak will be fine, he doesn't need to be coddled."

With Prescott entering the final year of his contract and Cooper Rush and Trey Lance, both being in their last year, an opportunity could be coming for Dallas.

The offensive line is a glaring need, but if Dallas does as Cowherd suggests, drafting a quarterback in the first round would signal to the NFL world that 2024 will be Prescott's last as a Cowboy.

Could the Cowboys draft Dak Prescott's successor in the first round?

Michael Penix Jr. at the NFL Combine

Of course, Dallas could. But it doesn't mean that they should. There are bigger needs right now on the roster than quarterback, but if the Cowboys want to draft Dak's replacement, is it better to draft a quarterback this year or next?

While Bo Nix and Penix Jr. are good prospects, are they as good as some of the 2025 prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Drew Allar? Maybe.

But what might tip the scales in drafting a quarterback this year is that they can sit a full season behind Dak Prescott, learn from him, and then take over in 2025. That seems the easiest way to go.

But the prospect of Sanders being a Cowboy is interesting but it is highly doubtful that Dallas will have a high enough pick in 2025 to draft him with Dak Prescott still leading the team.

Regardless, the quarterback situation in Dallas is turbulent and it shows no signs of improving.