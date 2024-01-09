Colin Cowherd urges Patriots to fire Bill Belichick to avoid mediocrity and live in past like Chicago Bears

Colin Cowherd has urged the New England Patriots to move past Bill Belichick lest they end up like the Chicago Bears. The NFL commentator said that everything is wrong with the franchise right now and most of it stems from Bill Belichick being a defensive coach.

Colin Cowherd urged the Patriots to build him a statue and then move ahead with a different manager. He said,

"How about everything? The offensive roster is weak, the skill levels: low. The staff not very good. They can't draft the last decade. It is a dated tone deaf defensive culture in an offensive League. Congrats build grumpy Bill a statue. Giving him a new coordinator's not solving the problems. They've got major issues everywhere."

While he acknowledged that not all the problems are down to the coach, Bill Belichick has an oversized control over how the Patriots franchise functions. Colin Cowherd blasted them for their offensive troubles this season and continued,

"And that's the downside in life to those who collect power. Eventually, you'll be held responsible. Bill is. He controlled every inch of this franchise, and they didn't score a touchdown in five of their games."

Colin Cowherd said that getting an offensive leaning coach, a modern general manager and getting a good quarterback should be the start. He remarked,

"Blow it up, get an offensive leaning coach, smart young people who aren't tone deaf to the right side of the ball. Stop spending all your money on defense. Go get a quarterback. Draft one and elevate him and get a staff nobody related to the coach."

Colin Cowherd worried about Patriots becoming the new Chicago Bears

Bill Belichick is currently the third on the list of NFL coaches with most wins behind Don Shula and Chicago Bears' legendary George Halas.

Comparing New England to currently where the Windy City franchise stand, the NFL commentator warned the Patriots from going down that route.

"What you don't want to become is the Chicago Bears, where the highlight of every season is honoring players who are great years ago. Gross. You don't want to be the Bears."

Sean Payton not held to the same standard as Bill Belichick

While Cowherd was hard on the Patriot head coach, he seems to be taking a different view with Sean Payton, with whom his a better relationship.

The Denver Broncos also missed the playoffs despite Russell Wilson ending his season with a 98.0 passer rating, much more than what Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have delivered for New England.