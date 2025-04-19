Colin Cowherd warns 49ers against paying Brock Purdy big money in brutal comparison with $240,000,000 QB

Brock Purdy has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. The quarterback has been negotiating for a lucrative extension over the past few months, but no agreement has been reached.

With reports suggesting that San Francisco's contract talks with Purdy have stalled, analyst Colin Cowherd has urged the 49ers not to offer a mammoth extension for the QB. Cowherd also used Dak Prescott's four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys from last season as an example for San Francisco to learn from.

"When did the Cowboys' Super Bowl window really close? When they paid Dak the big money," Cowher said on his "The Herd" show on Friday. "What did Warren Buffett say? It's one thing to learn from mistakes, it's better to learn from somebody else's.

"San Francisco, look at the Cowboys. The Dak pretty comps are very similar. They both come in as lower-round draft picks, cheap labor. They get starts because of injuries to other quarterbacks, teammates like them, good guys. They have very strong run games to lean on, good old lines. But really, particularly strong Zeke, CMC run games. They win a lot, but boy, when they lose a key offensive performer, they don't elevate average people. They don't carry average players. Both are dependent on the advantages of their roster."

According to reports, Purdy is demanding a new deal that would see him earn more than $50 million per season. However, the 49ers are still reluctant to offer the QB a big-money deal despite a massive clearout in free agency.

The 49ers drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick in 2022. He was signed to a four-year, $3,737,008 deal.

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and it remains to be seen whether he will get the extension that he is looking for.

Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024

Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2024, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game. However, this past season, San Francisco failed to make the playoffs.

Purdy got the starting QB role at San Francisco in his first season, when Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. He led the 49ers to the NFC championship game in his first year.

During the 2024 season, Purdy threw for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 323 yards and five TDs on 66 carries across 15 games, as the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record.

