“That shows more disrespect for the flag than any football player ever could” – Bill Maher throws weight behind Colin Kaepernick amid Republican nominees' controversial stance

Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling during the national anthem once again took centre-stage thanks to Bill Maher. On his HBO show Real Time, Maher shared his feelings about Republicans and others on the left for views he deems are far too negative about America, saying:

“Elections only count when we win them? That’s what America is to you now? That shows more disrespect for the flag than any football player ever could."

Maher also added:

“Because honestly, I don’t know why the people who are fighting for this country so hard even want it anymore.

“Republicans, I’ll start with you, because I really want to know, what do you like about America? It’s not democracy! You stand with a President who tried to pull a coup. And a dozen Republican nominees for Senate and Governor in this year’s mid terms say they absolutely will not commit to accepting the results.”

Colin Kaepernick and kneeling during the national anthem

Colin Kaepernick started the trend of kneeling as a sign of protest

Back in August 2016, the then-49ers quarterback initally sat on the bench during the national anthem. His objective was to bring awareness to both racial and social injustices in America towards people of color. The idea for kneeling came from former Green Beret Nate Boyer as a better way of expressing his stance.

A month later, Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the first time, not knowing the impact it would have across both sports and America.

Since then, we've seen athletes kneeling across the world of sports, including USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe. Currently, Kaepernick is a free agent quarterback who last played in the 2016 season with the 49ers. He had a tryout with the Raiders but nothing has come of it, as of now.

In 2020, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offered an apology to Kaepernick, saying:

“I wish we had listened earlier, Kaep, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to. We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that, we never did. We would have benefited from that, absolutely.”

Even if Kaepernick never plays another snap in the NFL again, that apology was an acknowledgment that kneeling was the right thing to do six years ago.

