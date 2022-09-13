"Cowboys might as well sign Colin Kaepernick", "Cowboys have no choice but to call Cam Newton" - NFL fans implore Cowboys to sign former superstar QBs to fill in for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was injured in the loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. The Dallas Cowboys are now in a very tough situation as they have to make a quick decision regarding their quarterback situation.

Cooper Rush, the backup quarterback for the Cowboys, is set to play in place of Prescott until he makes his return. However, there is a strong possibility that Dallas might also make a move for another quarterback.

The names of Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton are being floated around the NFL world by fans and analysts. If Dak Prescott is unavailable for a longer period than expected, signing a quarterback makes sense for the Cowboys.

The NFL world was quick to share their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the comments:

Bianca Peart @bianca_peart Cowboys might as well sign Kaepernick… Cowboys might as well sign Kaepernick…

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend Cowboys have no choice but to call Cam Newton, give him the Tecmo Bowl playbook and roll the dice at this point 🤷🏽‍♂️ Cowboys have no choice but to call Cam Newton, give him the Tecmo Bowl playbook and roll the dice at this point 🤷🏽‍♂️

73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend Colin Kaepernick to the Dallas Cowboys makes too much sense. Jerry Jones street cred would be on 100000000% 🤣🤣 Colin Kaepernick to the Dallas Cowboys makes too much sense. Jerry Jones street cred would be on 100000000% 🤣🤣🔥

Dr. Wilmer Leon @DrWLeon So, I am watching "Get Up" on ESPN. Dak Prescott has broken his hand. There's all of this discussion from Dan Orlovsky, Mike Greenberg, Ryan Clark and Rex Ryan about what should the Cowboys do! No one says, CALL COLIN KAEPERNICK! Not a bad stop-gap at this point. So, I am watching "Get Up" on ESPN. Dak Prescott has broken his hand. There's all of this discussion from Dan Orlovsky, Mike Greenberg, Ryan Clark and Rex Ryan about what should the Cowboys do! No one says, CALL COLIN KAEPERNICK! Not a bad stop-gap at this point.

Albert Lopez @albertlopezlop1 @SteveRRamirez Colin Kaepernick is available and ready to play for the Cowboys.. @SteveRRamirez Colin Kaepernick is available and ready to play for the Cowboys..

JayGlizzy @HoopsDreams35 Idc if im the @dallascowboys I’m calling Antonio Brown and Cam Newton tonight Idc if im the @dallascowboys I’m calling Antonio Brown and Cam Newton tonight

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow "Cam Newton to the Cowboys. He's better than Cooper Rush. There's not another realistic name out there better than Cam. He's their answer." — @craigcartonlive "Cam Newton to the Cowboys. He's better than Cooper Rush. There's not another realistic name out there better than Cam. He's their answer." — @craigcartonlive https://t.co/Fdx084HJ7g

Ńïčk Gömêž @bromezz_ Cowboys should sign Cam Newton now if Dak is going to be out. Cooper Rush is terrible Cowboys should sign Cam Newton now if Dak is going to be out. Cooper Rush is terrible

AB @abofnc Don’t really want him to play for the Cowboys, but imagine the hype for Cam Newton in #1 Don’t really want him to play for the Cowboys, but imagine the hype for Cam Newton in #1

Coach Cherry @CoachCherry93 If the Dallas Cowboys sign Cam Newton I become a Cowboys fan immediately. If the Dallas Cowboys sign Cam Newton I become a Cowboys fan immediately.

There is no denying that getting Cam Newton or Colin Kaepernick could be a decent stop-gap for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only would they help the team, they might increase jersey sales, which is something the Cowboys brand is all about. Although there are concerns regarding both of these options, both players make a lot of sense.

Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick are good temporary replacements for Dak Prescott

Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys don't have many prolific wide receivers this season. As a result, they will be playing under a run-dominant offense with Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard. Both Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick can run the ball effectively. A move for either of them would only make sense if we were only talking about the football perspective.

There are many hindering issues that could come with Colin Kaepernick. He hasn't been in the NFL since 2017, and bringing him back to the league might result in distractions for the Cowboys.

Cam Newton might be the safer option to bring in instead. He played last season for the Carolina Panthers, whereas Kaepernick has been away from the game for more than five years. The issue with Newton is that his performances have steadily declined since his MVP 2015 season. He struggled with the New England Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers last season, he threw more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (four).

However, signing a new quarterback would only make sense if Dak Prescott is out for a long stretch. As per the latest developments, it is assumed that Prescott won't be missing too many games and is in contention to make a quick return. Both Newton and Kaepernick could be available quite cheaply, as both are desperate to return to the NFL.

With Dallas losing their first game, they are aware that they need to win a few games while Dak Prescott is sidelined. For now, the Cowboys might stick with Cooper Rush, their current backup. He proved last season that he can win a football game for the team after defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

But if they lose their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, they may decide to make a move for a veteran quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell