"Tell me again about Colin Kaepernick being unpatriotic" - Marjorie Taylor Greene's upside down flag tweet prompts support for QB

Fans of Colin Kaepernick have taken to Twitter to call out controversial Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene recently posted an upside-down U.S. flag. This is universally recognized as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.
However, flying the U.S. flag upside down is seen by many patriotic Americans as a sign of disrespect. Greene is thought to have posted the tweet in response to the FBI's raid on the home of former US President Donald J. Trump.
Supporters of Colin Kaepernick have reacted to the tweet for what they view is an inconsistency.
Here is a selection of tweets from Kaepernick fans:
Whenever Colin Kaepernick's name is brought into any discussion, it is guaranteed to elicit a mixed response. This occasion was no different and below are some replies from his critics:
Why is Marjorie Taylor Greene being compared to Colin Kaepernick?
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia. She won the seat in the 2021 U.S. election. Before assuming office, Greene had already developed a controversial reputation, and was widely known for promoting far-right, white-supremacist, and antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Since her election, she has continued to prompt anger and attract criticism for her far-right stance. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she has regularly spoken out in support of Vladimir Putin. She also shared Russian propogada material on her social media accounts.
In February 2021, one month after assuming office, Greene was removed from all committee roles. This was due to extremist statements that she made. She had also endorsed the political violence witnessed in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
The loyal Trump supporter posted her tweet in response to the FBI raid on Trump's home. At present, the FBI has not revealed the reasons behind the raid. The raid came to light after former President Trump released a statement in which he said:
"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."
Greene immediately lept to the defense of her close friend, but in doing so has once again attracted heavy criticism. Kaepernick's supporters are not happy with what they perceive to be double-standards. This follows years of accusations leveled at the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.
Kaepernick has repeatedly been criticized for being unpatrioctic following his decision to kneel during the pre-game anthem. That choice has seen him effectively blackballed from the NFL for six years.
If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.