"Tell me again about Colin Kaepernick being unpatriotic" - Marjorie Taylor Greene's upside down flag tweet prompts support for QB

Fans of Colin Kaepernick have taken to Twitter to call out controversial Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene recently posted an upside-down U.S. flag. This is universally recognized as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

However, flying the U.S. flag upside down is seen by many patriotic Americans as a sign of disrespect. Greene is thought to have posted the tweet in response to the FBI's raid on the home of former US President Donald J. Trump.

Supporters of Colin Kaepernick have reacted to the tweet for what they view is an inconsistency.

Here is a selection of tweets from Kaepernick fans:

Robert Smith @RobertS71228663 @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard If Kap was unpatriotic ( he was being patriotic),then everytime that huge flag is on a football field or its flown from the back of a pickup,thats disrespectful. While the anthem is being played,do you stand everytime ? I answer that NO you dont @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard If Kap was unpatriotic ( he was being patriotic),then everytime that huge flag is on a football field or its flown from the back of a pickup,thats disrespectful. While the anthem is being played,do you stand everytime ? I answer that NO you dont

Robert Smith @EyePeeAyy @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard Would you rather Kaepernick hold an upside down flag as a symbol of the distress he felt the country was in? I doubt it. The act would have been demonized no matter what. Furthermore, wasn’t MTG tweeting this nonsense from her “work” account? @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard Would you rather Kaepernick hold an upside down flag as a symbol of the distress he felt the country was in? I doubt it. The act would have been demonized no matter what. Furthermore, wasn’t MTG tweeting this nonsense from her “work” account?

Jason Colvin @JasonCo43331605 @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard How was Kap being unpatriotic? He exercised a right afforded to ALL Americans. (PEACEFUL protest). A right that flags represents. If your outrage was equally applied to all who “disrespect” the flag, you’d be outraged at a lot of white people. @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard How was Kap being unpatriotic? He exercised a right afforded to ALL Americans. (PEACEFUL protest). A right that flags represents. If your outrage was equally applied to all who “disrespect” the flag, you’d be outraged at a lot of white people.

SmoakingHotQueen4JMJ @SmoakingHotMama



Normally, what MTG did would be patriotic, but she's just a grifter who doesn't even believe what she's doing. She's playing it up for her base.



The same photo's been on my account since Roe V Wade was overturned. Just one of our numerable problems... @franklinleonard Colin did nothing wrong.Normally, what MTG did would be patriotic, but she's just a grifter who doesn't even believe what she's doing. She's playing it up for her base.The same photo's been on my account since Roe V Wade was overturned. Just one of our numerable problems... @franklinleonard Colin did nothing wrong.Normally, what MTG did would be patriotic, but she's just a grifter who doesn't even believe what she's doing. She's playing it up for her base.The same photo's been on my account since Roe V Wade was overturned. Just one of our numerable problems...

Whenever Colin Kaepernick's name is brought into any discussion, it is guaranteed to elicit a mixed response. This occasion was no different and below are some replies from his critics:

TDubs @TonyWeygandt @franklinleonard The U.S. Flag Code says that flying the American flag upside down signals dangers or distress. When flown upside down, the American flag is recognized as a signal of danger or distress. Yes Kaepernick was being unpatriotic. don't bring politics to work. Very simple. @franklinleonard The U.S. Flag Code says that flying the American flag upside down signals dangers or distress. When flown upside down, the American flag is recognized as a signal of danger or distress. Yes Kaepernick was being unpatriotic. don't bring politics to work. Very simple.

Psychenautz @psychenautic @franklinleonard Not really she didn’t insult the country by posting this kaepernick purposely waited for the pledge to kneel something known to show respect towards the struggles our country went through @franklinleonard Not really she didn’t insult the country by posting this kaepernick purposely waited for the pledge to kneel something known to show respect towards the struggles our country went through

James Hignite @JamesHignite



This country is in distress and has been since 2016 when the same FBI lied on a FISA warrant application after altering evidence to go after the same guy…and haven’t stopped yet. @franklinleonard Colin threw a hissy fit because he was benched for sucking his last 2 years.This country is in distress and has been since 2016 when the same FBI lied on a FISA warrant application after altering evidence to go after the same guy…and haven’t stopped yet. @franklinleonard Colin threw a hissy fit because he was benched for sucking his last 2 years. This country is in distress and has been since 2016 when the same FBI lied on a FISA warrant application after altering evidence to go after the same guy…and haven’t stopped yet.

Joseph Sobieski (0-0) @MakeYinzzzGreat @franklinleonard I might get attacked for this comment lmao but I’ve been saying Kaepernick kneeled because he lost his job and was crying out for attention not so much for him being “unpatriotic”. @franklinleonard I might get attacked for this comment lmao but I’ve been saying Kaepernick kneeled because he lost his job and was crying out for attention not so much for him being “unpatriotic”.

buddha man @buddha3321 @BePastafarian @MakeYinzzzGreat @franklinleonard He lost his job because he sucks and was very toxic in the locker room. He was not a team player and his skills were avg at best. He can't read a defensive he can't make all the throws he wasn't very good at game management.. he was a avg back up at best. @BePastafarian @MakeYinzzzGreat @franklinleonard He lost his job because he sucks and was very toxic in the locker room. He was not a team player and his skills were avg at best. He can't read a defensive he can't make all the throws he wasn't very good at game management.. he was a avg back up at best.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia. She won the seat in the 2021 U.S. election. Before assuming office, Greene had already developed a controversial reputation, and was widely known for promoting far-right, white-supremacist, and antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Since her election, she has continued to prompt anger and attract criticism for her far-right stance. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she has regularly spoken out in support of Vladimir Putin. She also shared Russian propogada material on her social media accounts.

In February 2021, one month after assuming office, Greene was removed from all committee roles. This was due to extremist statements that she made. She had also endorsed the political violence witnessed in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The loyal Trump supporter posted her tweet in response to the FBI raid on Trump's home. At present, the FBI has not revealed the reasons behind the raid. The raid came to light after former President Trump released a statement in which he said:

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After I working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Greene immediately lept to the defense of her close friend, but in doing so has once again attracted heavy criticism. Kaepernick's supporters are not happy with what they perceive to be double-standards. This follows years of accusations leveled at the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Kaepernick has repeatedly been criticized for being unpatrioctic following his decision to kneel during the pre-game anthem. That choice has seen him effectively blackballed from the NFL for six years.

