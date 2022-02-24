Colin Kaepernick to offer free autopsies to families dealing with police-related deaths

Colin Kaepernick is launching an initiative through his Know Your Rights Camp that will provide a second autopsy free-of-charge for victims’ families who have lost their loved ones due to a police-related death.

The services offered through the initiative include the completion of a second autopsy, disclosure of preliminary findings, and the issuance of a final autopsy report.

The initiative was announced on Wednesday on social media and on the Know Your Rights Camp's website. Kaepernick detailed how he hopes this initiative will help.

"We know that the prison industrial complex, which includes police and policing, strives to protect and serve its interests at all costs," Kaepernick said.

"The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need," Kaepernick added.

The goal of the initiative is to eliminate concerns about the reliability of the first autopsy conducted, the objectivity of the autopsy, the risk of manipulation of evidence, potential bias on behalf of the coroner or medical examiner, or the use of faulty forensic procedures.

The initiative has its own team of board-certified pathologists who 'will work objectively, efficiently and diligently while relying on established forensic principles when conducting the second autopsy'.

Pathology coordinator Dr. Cyril Wecht said:

"I am extremely enthusiastic about this truly unique program.

"The opportunity to have unbiased second autopsies performed by independent, experienced forensic pathologists in police-related deaths will provide victims’ families with knowledge that the true facts of any such case have been thoroughly analyzed and prepared for appropriate utilization whenever deemed necessary."

The Autopsy Initiative is Colin Kaepernick's latest effort to make a change

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, where he played for the San Francisco 49ers, the same year he knelt during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

He began kneeling at the start of the pre-season as he felt he could not 'stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color'.

He went unsigned throughout the 2017 season, leading to allegations that he was being blackballed by the league because of his on-field political statements. This led to Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid filing collusion grievances against the league, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the national anthem at games. They reached a settlement in 2019.

"He deserves our recognition for that and our appreciation."

Since his absence from playing in the NFL, Kaepernick has tried to inspire change by speaking out against racial injustice, leading the fight against social injustice and becoming an activist to create awareness for these issues.

Edited by Piyush Bisht