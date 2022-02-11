Colin Kaepernick's lawyer thinks Brian Flores holds chance to beat NFL in legal battle

After being fired by the Miami Dolphins and alleging discrimination during the hiring process for another position, Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the National Football League. In the lawsuit, the former Dolphins head coach has also sued the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins, alleging racism and manipulation of the "Rooney Rule," stating that New York and Denver only interviewed him because they were forced to.

This week, a lawyer who represented another prominent legislator against the NFL spoke about Flores' chances of winning the lawsuit. Ben Meiselas, who represented former quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his lawsuit against the league, said on his podcast, The MeidasTouch, that he believes that the former head coach has a good chance at winning.

“Brian Flores has a great legal team," Mieselas said. "These are experienced class-action lawyers who are battle-tested, sophisticated and very sharp. They’re trial lawyers. I think he’s got a good team ready, and I think that’s going to be important for navigating all the issues that are going to arise with this case.”

Although details of Kaepernick's lawsuit have been kept quiet since the conclusion of the 16-month process, the former quarterback was victorious over the National Football League.

Ben Meiselas also said that the biggest challenge to the lawsuit and to Flores will be having his voice heard because the NFL will want to move the case from a federal court to a private setting. This would prohibit all of the details of the former coach's accusations, keeping them private and away from the public. This would defeat the whole purpose of him filing the lawsuit and bringing attention to the issues that he says exist in the league.

Did Brian Flores try to bring QB Colin Kaepernick to the Miami Dolphins?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he found all of the allegations in the Brian Flores lawsuit “very disturbing.” “Integrity of the game is very important.” Goodell says when he knows the facts about alleged tanking, “We’ll deal with it very seriously.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he found all of the allegations in the Brian Flores lawsuit “very disturbing.” “Integrity of the game is very important.” Goodell says when he knows the facts about alleged tanking, “We’ll deal with it very seriously.”

Amongst the details of the former head coach's case, there is also information that he was interested in bringing Colin Kaepernick to the Miami Dolphins. He apparently spoke with Kaepernick and wanted to sign him, saying that the Dolphins needed a quarterback with his talent. It's unknown when he spoke with Kaepernick, or whether it was when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured this past season or even before that.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I commend Brian Flores. Hopefully other black coaches join this lawsuit & there’s change, but how do you change a person’s heart? The old saying is it’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. These owners are 60+. They’re set in their ways and aren’t changing. I commend Brian Flores. Hopefully other black coaches join this lawsuit & there’s change, but how do you change a person’s heart? The old saying is it’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. These owners are 60+. They’re set in their ways and aren’t changing. https://t.co/WqWxJreeS8

The Miami Dolphins front office allegedly stopped that from happening even though their head coach was interested in bringing Kaepernick in. That is another detail in this lawsuit that will be interesting to learn more about. It also goes along with the stance that Kaepernick could not get signed by any team in the NFL and that there was at least one head coach who was interested in signing him.

