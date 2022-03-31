Colin Kaepernick named Honorary Captain of Michigan University amid NFL return rumors

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been in the news recently as he continues to workout with hopes of joining an NFL team.

After visiting this week with the Michigan Wolverines football program, it was announced that Kaepernick (or "Kap" as he is affectionately known) had been named as the team's honorary captain for this weekend's spring game.

Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game,



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7

It's a reunion of sorts as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was Colin Kaepernick's head coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

Their time together in the NFL culminated in a trip to Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens, where they lost 34-31 at the hands of John Harbaugh, the brother of Jim and Baltimore's head coach.

The Michigan Wolverines even provided Kap with his team jersey to speak with the players during his visit.

Will Colin Kaepernick ever play again in the NFL?

Kap has been out of the league since January 2017 after kneeling for the national anthem in protest of police brutality in the 2016 preseason.

The former University of Nevada standout filed a grievance against the league in October 2017, alleging that he and former safety Eric Reid were blackballed for their stance and kneeling during the national anthem.

Many believe that although both sides agreed to a confidential settlement in 2019, the owners of the NFL are set against bringing back the former signal-caller to the league.

Kap has worked out with several trainers and players, including Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl receiver Tyler Lockett.

Here's a few clips from yesterday's workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett.

Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, has made it known to the public that he has had recent talks with the former 49ers quarterback, but provided an update to NFL reporter Mark Maske, saying:

“Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made. I’ve watched a bunch of his workouts…to kind of keep me up with what’s going on. He’s really working hard.”

"Our conversations have not progressed since the early connection that we made. I've watched a bunch of his workouts… to kind of keep me up with what's going on. He's really working hard."

Since trading away former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks currently only have Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on the roster at the position. Lock has been inconsistent with the Broncos over the last few seasons.

Jacob Eason has only five pass attempts in his career after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kaepernick would most certainly be an upgrade at the position as his resume includes a narrow loss in Super Bowl XLVII to the Baltimore Ravens, and he has four wins in the playoffs.

Only time will tell if a team will give the former 49ers quarterback another shot in the NFL.

