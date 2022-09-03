Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab's love story, timeline, and activism

Last weekend, Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab became parents for the first time. The couple were overjoyed and shared the news of having welcomed their first child into the world.

As the couple bask in the glory of newly found parenthood, it's worth looking back at how their relationship progressed over time.

The strength of their relationship and the feeling of togetherness they have was seen in 2016. At the time, Colin Kaepernick was plying his trade with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback sparked controversy when he knelt during the USA national anthem.

Kaepernick knelt in a bid to highlight the systemic racial and ethnic inequality in America, as he saw it. The primary aim of his gesture was to bring a change. Although Kaepernick came under heavy fire for his actions, Diab continued to defend her partner from detractors.

How did Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab meet?

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab's love story

As per reports, Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab were first linked in 2015. However, the duo confirmed their relationship in February 2016. The former NFL star and his future girlfriend attended a charity event together that helped children with heart disease.

The duo have been inseparable ever since. More so, Kaepernick and Diab are founders of the nonprofit organization, Know Your Rights Camp. The community helps support Black and Brown societies.

The focus of the program is to help the underprivileged while providing education, self-empowerment and teachings on how to appropriately deal with law enforcement.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are also founders of Ra Vision Media. The organization provides a platform for Black and Brown athletes to showcase their talents.

What is Nessa Diab's net worth?

Diab has a degree in Mass Communication from the University of California, Berkley. She worked at a few radio stations before landing a massive gig on MTV.

Diab hosted the television series Girl Code, which opened up many more opportunities for a fast-growing career. Currently, she works with New York City's iconic radio station Hot 97.

As per celebritynetworth.com, Diab is worth $2 million. She has earned most of her income by working as a TV host and in radio.

Who are Nessa Diab's parents?

Diab was born to Egyptian parents who emigrated to the US before she was born. In an interview in 2014, she spoke on the racism that her parents underwent when they moved to the US. By her own admission, Diab's parents weren't wealthy and her father used to work three jobs.

"My dad worked so hard. My dad had like three jobs when he came out to the US [including] security guard. And he had to get his credits from Egypt transferred at UCLA so it could be equivalent to American degrees and whatever. But they just worked really hard. So every time I think I'm working hard, I just remember my parents."

Diab's mother, despite being a scientist, was unable to be get a job in the US because she was 'overqualified'.

"My mom used to clean up hotels. Even though she is a scientist, they wouldn't give her a job because she was supposedly 'overqualified'."

It's an inspiring story of living the American dream and making it big through hard work and determination.

