The Met Gala and its rich history has been witness to countless guests and outfits. NFL athletes, who are just as popular, have often graced the red carpet over the years.

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab had the pleasure of attending in 2019. With the 2023 Met Gala taking place, Diab took a trip down memory lane by remembering their appearance at the event.

As Diab remembered the day, followers took to admiring Kaepernick and her together. For a few, Diab and her press on nails were extremely relatable.

Image Credit: Nessa Diab's official IG account (@nessnitty)

Fans mostly responded with a few fire emojis and hearts, happy to see a throwback from behind the scenes.

"One of my favorite couples," one user wrote.

Others referred to Nessa Diab as 'gorgeous', noticing her amazing (yet press-on) nails:

"Those are some nice press on nails!!! You're so relatable."

In her caption, Diab expressed what a good experience it was, even though she was stressed during the event.

"Here’s a behind the scenes look at the Met Gala in 2019. Colin and I went and had a ball. I don’t know if you could tell how stressed I was from these photos, but literally my dress was being sewn on me right up until the moment we stepped out the door. Lol."

Diab revealed that she needed to look at the ground the whole time, checking if she dropped a nail or two.

"Lmaoooooo it was such a fun, chaotic day literally all we could do was laugh."

This year, Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and Stefon Diggs attended the Met Gala. Tom Brady, as expected, didn't attend, because of his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Kaepernick's 2019 Met Gala is his only appearance at the event.

Colin Kaepernick's NFL career has come to a definitive halt

Colin Kaepernick

Working his way through the NFL as a QB, Colin Kaepernick's career ended up taking a different route. He started a movement by taking the knee during the national anthem at NFL games.

Though he has amassed positive responses over the years, Kaepernick struggled to gain attention and support initially. Many saw this as an insult to the USA, their flag, and their national anthem.

As of now, the 35-year-old is focused on social activism, and working through various other activities. He has worked on various books, including his latest work, Change the Game. It's a graphic novel meant "to help young people navigate complex and nuanced situations."

Though Colin Kaepernick has been keeping himself in shape, the QB hasn't played in the NFL since January 1, 2017.

