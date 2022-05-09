"Hate free speech" - Former USA Labor Secretary slams conservatives for oppressing Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick continues to be a source of debate among NFL analysts, players, and political figures alike. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned civil rights activist works out and attempts to get back into the NFL every offseason, but so far, he hasn’t been signed.

It seems like everyone wants to weigh in on his plight. Many support the quarterback getting a second chance, saying that he’s more talented than several who currently hold starting jobs.

There are others like Antonio Brown and Shawne Merriman who feel he should take the money he made through his endorsement deals and NFL settlement and move on with his life.

Former USA Labor Secretary Robert Reich backed Kaepernick and his right to free speech in a recent tweet:

"So let me get this straight: conservatives love free speech for Elon Musk, but hate free speech for Colin Kaepernick?"

Kaepernick’s stand against racial injustices in America was used to paint a picture of a man who was disrespecting the flag and the troops. Donald Trump, who was president at the time, shared this point of view.

Colin Kaepernick took a stand for what he believed in at the cost of his NFL career

Many NFL players displayed support for his stance by kneeling as well. The outcry and reception caused a hardline stance from many within the NFL. It has been argued that the former San Francisco 49er is not being picked up because of his protest and that he is too controversial a figure to be endorsing. They suggest that team owners don’t want to rub a large percentage of their paying fans the wrong way.

Trump, however, has since changed his mind on whether the quarterback deserves a return to the NFL, stating that he "absolutely does".

Despite working out for the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, the former starter remains unsigned. The Seahawks also passed on a Baker Mayfield trade, instead riding with Drew Lock or Geno Smith for the 2022 season.

The man took a stand for minorities at the expense of his NFL career. People should respect him for that, regardless of your opinion on his method. There has been some controversy over his endoresments received by the company Nike due to their alleged child labor practices.

Whether the polarizing quarterback will make a return to the NFL remains a subject of much debate. At the age of 34, time could well be running out.

