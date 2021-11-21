"White supremacy cannot be reformed" - Colin Kaepernick reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not played a single snap in the NFL for what feels like forever. After kneeling during the national anthem while with the San Francisco 49ers in protest of police brutality, Kaepernick is yet to make a comeback to the league.

Colin Kaepernick calls out 'White suprematists'

Kaepernick took to social media to express his thoughts on the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Friday, Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges as the decisive issue of gun rights and violence at racial justice protests reared its ugly head yet again.

With all charges being dropped against the 18-year-old, there were a lot of people who took to social media to express their extreme disappointment at the outcome, including Kaepernick and other star athletes.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist.



This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us. Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us.

What did Kyle Rittenhouse do?

The then 17-year-old was facing five charges in court as he attended protests for racial justice back in August 2020 in Wisconsin.

The five charges that Rittenhouse was facing included two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.

This was all brought about after Rittenhouse shot and killed two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, while wounding another person, Gaige Grosskreutz.

When the teenager attended court he alleged that he shot men in self-defence. He traveled to the protests with a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle in hand as he stated he was there to "protect the businesses".

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan BREAKING: The verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been announced. He has been found not guilty on all counts.



Disappointing, but not surprising. BREAKING: The verdict on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been announced. He has been found not guilty on all counts.Disappointing, but not surprising.

Over the course of 27 hours the jurors deliberated over four days before finally announcing their decision, a not guilty verdict on all counts for Rittenhouse via NPR.com.

After hearing accounts of the events that night from Rittenhouse and Gaige Grosskreutz, the jury went in favor of Rittenhouse. Anthony Huber's parents offered their thoughts on the not guilty verdict that was handed down.

"Today's verdict means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son.

"It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street," they said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kaepernick is one of the biggest voices when it comes to racial injustice and this latest incident is why so many Americans want changes to happen and many believe that Kaepernick will be the one trying to lead the charge.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar