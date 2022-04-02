Colin Kaepernick ready to play as backup QB in 2022 amid return rumors: Report

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly open to being a backup quarterback in the league. NFL reporter Josina Anderson stated that the quarterback is willing to accept the role if it means a comeback in the league.

I'm told Colin Kaepernick has informed others that he's open to accepting even a back-up QB role--if* that's what it takes--to facilitate a return to the #NFL, per league source. "You have to credit Jim Harbaugh that he's willing to help his former player to try to get back." - Josina Anderson

The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft played six seasons in the league, all with the San Francisco 49ers. He only played in three games in his 2011 rookie season but played in 13 games in the 2012 season, starting seven games. The quarterback threw for 1,814 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions that season.

He also ran for five touchdowns in 2012. The quarterback led the league in adjusted yards gains per pass attempt with 8.6 yards. On the ground, he rushed for three touchdowns with 264 yards rushing.

San Francisco made the playoffs that season with Kaepernick under center. In the 2012 NFL playoffs, he threw for 798 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He led the team to Super Bowl 47 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In the 34-31 loss to Baltimore, the former University of Nevada quarterback went 16 of 28 for 302 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. He ran for a touchdown in the game as well.

In the 2013 season, he started all 16 games for the 49ers, throwing 3,197 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished in the top 20 in passing yards and touchdown passes that season.

The quarterback led San Francisco to the postseason for the second consecutive season in 2013 but lost in the NFC Conference Championship game to the Seattle Seahawks. He’s seventh in 49ers history in passing yards with 12,271 yards and passing touchdowns with 72.

Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick

The San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl XLVII

Jim Harbaugh, the current head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, coached Kaepernick for four seasons as the head coach with the 49ers (2011-2014).

In his time on the sidelines, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 and led the team to the aforementioned Super Bowl in 2012.

Field Yates @FieldYates News: Free agent QB Colin Kaepernick will hold an exhibition throwing event with some draft-eligible players during halftime of Michigan’s spring game tomorrow. NFL club personnel in attendance are permitted to watch the event. News: Free agent QB Colin Kaepernick will hold an exhibition throwing event with some draft-eligible players during halftime of Michigan’s spring game tomorrow. NFL club personnel in attendance are permitted to watch the event.

The head coach is doing his best to help his former signal-caller get another chance in the NFL. We’ll see if an NFL team takes a chance on the 34-year-old quarterback this offseason.

